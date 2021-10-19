3 things the Lions must do to turn their season around following loss to Bengals

The Detroit Lions' new coach, along with their new quarterback, is starting to resemble the team's previous regime.

Detroit brought in Dan Campbell to replace the fired Matt Patricia. When longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted out, the Lions sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that brought Jared Goff as his replacement.

The faces have changed. But the results have been the same thus far for a franchise trying to avoid a fourth straight season with double-digit losses.

In an interview, quarterback Jared Goff spoke about the novelty of the team while confirming his belief in the squad and Dan.

"It's a new crew now. Obviously, there has been a history of (losing), but I believe in the guys that we have here. I believe in Dan. I believe in our staff. I believe that we do believe that this is a new regime and new energy in the building."

Just like his quarterback, head coach Campbell also remains optimistic he has a group that can turn things around.

"I'm not a negative person. I'm all about going to work. I want guys that are resilient that are willing to go back to work; they love ball, they're going to clean up their mistakes. Those are the guys that I'm looking for, man. I'm not a sulker. You're not going to get me down. Those are the type of people that I want around me."

3 things the Lions have to do to turn things around

#1 Acceptance (of what the Lions currently are)

Head coach Campbell stated to the media what he expects from his team:

"I want guys that are looking for solutions. We're going to fix our mess because we put ourselves in this mess. That's what I'm looking for. I think we're going to be just fine. We'll be upbeat. You know what, it should sting. I hope it does sting. It stings me."

Believing the current roster can turn things around is an illusion, a mirage. There is a reason why the Lions are the only team that is winless after six games.

Campbell and the Lions should accept this is one more lost season and start to plan for the future, which leads choices two and three on this list.

#2 Attempt to make a trade

The Lions have shown that they are already thinking about the future by first trying to trade and then releasing veteran linebacker Jamie Collins Sr.

Quarterback Jared Goff, running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, and linebackers Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara are players that should have value around the NFL. The Lions should inquire about trading them for draft picks.

The Lions need to start building draft capital.

#3 Signing free agents

Running back Todd Gurley, edge rusher Olivier Vernon, cornerbacks Brian Poole and Darqueze Dennard, safeties Tre Boston and Kenny Vaccaro, and defensive tackle Geno Atkins are all free agents.

After six weeks, it is clear that the Lions need to improve their roster and signing free agents is another option at their disposal. With the Lions trading their players for possible draft capital, they will need players to complete the 53-man roster.

Perhaps giving a second chance to proven veterans is what the team needs to get its first win. Veterans in the free agent market will be anxious to prove their worth to the Lions while also auditioning for other NFL teams.

