3 top free agents Chiefs must pursue after 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most consistent teams during the Patrick Mahomes era and will be looking to keep up their form in the 2022 season. They will be doing wihtout the help of Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins. They have recruited well in the draft, but might need to look to free agency for some other additions.

R1: Trent McDuffie, CB

R1: George Karlaftis, ED

R2: Skyy Moore, WR

R2: Bryan Cook, S

R3: Leo Chenal, LB

R4: Joshua Williams, CB

R5: Darian Kinnard, OT

R7: Jaylen Watson, CB

R7: Isiah Pacheco, RB

R7: Nazeeh Johnson, S



They have a requirement at the receiver position and also need to strengthen both their offensive and defensive lines. Keeping these factors in mind, here are the top three free agents they should consider:

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR

To replace Tyreek Hill, Kansas City need a Super Bowl caliber replacement at the wide receiver position. Fortunately, there is a recent Super Bowl in free agency right now, Odell Beckham Jr.

The current world champion is recovering from an ACL injury, but anyone who saw him play during the Super Bowl would have seen his value. Had he not gone off injured, there was a good chance he could have been the Super Bowl MVP.

#2 - Eric Fisher, OT

Eric Fisher is a former overall #1 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. He would fit right back in given the needs of the team right now. He is predominantly a left tackle but the Chiefs really need him in the right tackle position.

Eric Fisher would be a smart choice in that position. He made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2020 with them, when they also won the Super Bowl. He is familiar with their play and should slot right back in.

#3 - Akiem Hicks, DT

Right now, Kansas City need to solidify the interior of the defensive line. Chris Jones is a starter and Derrick Nnadi is a solid option. But adding Akiem Hicks would make the unit dominant.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and in six seasons with the Chicago Bears, he had 247 tackles and 31 sacks. He is an elite operator whose market value has somewhat diminished since the 2021 season. This is mainly due to the injuries he suffered. He played only nine games last year, but in those games he looked solid enough.

The Chiefs will be looking to retain their title as AFC West division champions. After losing the AFC Championship game last season in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals, they will be looking to go further this year and challenge for the Super Bowl.

