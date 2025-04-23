3 Trey Hendrickson trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

Trey Hendrickson is rumored to be available in the trade market after failing to secure a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is entering the final year of his current deal and could now be on the move with the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching.

The veteran has been outstanding with the Bengals, accumulating 58 sacks and forcing 11 fumbles during his four years in Cincinnati. He has clearly proven to be an elite edge rusher and could attract plenty of interested teams if he is traded this year. Here are three teams that could potentially make a move for him and what it might take to make it happen.

3 best trade packages for Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots recorded fewer sacks than any other team in the entire NFL last season. Adding Milton Williams in free agency to the interior of their defensive line will theoretically help, but bringing in an elite edge rusher could go a long way to solving this major problem.

They have plenty of cap space and draft capital to potentially make a big move this year, so targeting Trey Hendrickson makes sense. He can instantly improve their defense and give them an established weapon to build around.

Projected trade package: Bengals receive pick 38 (Round 2) and pick 144 (Round 5) for Hendrickson and pick 193 (Round 6)

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have demonstrated a clear focus on improving their defensive line during the offseason so far. They have already added Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, among others, but Hendrickson could be the finishing piece they are seeking.

Potentially pairing Hendrickson with Sweat would theoretically turn a weakness from last year into a major strength for the upcoming season. This may be an attractive situation for head coach Jonathan Gannon, a former defensive coordinator.

Projected trade package: Bengals receive pick 47 (Round 2) and pick 115 (Round 4) for Trey Hendrickson and Jermaine Burton

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made it to the playoffs last year and entered the offseason in an ideal situation to make big moves. They have available cap space and ten picks in the draft this year, but have been relatively quiet so far. In fact, they also decided to move on from long-time veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa.

They have yet to bring in a replacement for Bosa, though they did extend Khalil Mack. Considering their ideal assetts, current needs, and outlook as potential contenders, making a move for Hendrickson appears to make a ton of sense for them.

Projected trade package: Bengals receive pick 22 (Round 1) for Hendrickson and pick 81 (Round 3)

