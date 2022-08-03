3 underrated NFL head coaches

The NFL has seen its fair share of great head coaches over the years. Names like Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, and Bill Walsh are synonymous with success.

However, there are a few current head coaches who are often overlooked, despite their impressive resumes. These coaches have had impressive winning seasons, playoff appearances, and even Super Bowl victories.

Here are three currently active NFL head coaches that are underrated.

Andy Reid

Andy Reid is the coach of the Eagles

Andy Reid has been one of the most successful coaches in the NFL over the past 20 years. He coached the Philadelphia Eagles to six NFC East titles, five NFC Championship appearances, and one Super Bowl appearance.

Reid is the most successful coach in Eagles history, as per wins registered, and he has the second-most wins of any active head coach.

Since 2013, Reid's career with the Kansas City Chiefs has been equally impressive. He has taken the Chiefs to the playoffs eight times in his nine seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Andy Reid is the only HC in #NFL history to win 100 games with 2 different franchises Andy Reid is the only HC in #NFL history to win 100 games with 2 different franchises https://t.co/8CqjHk4guY

Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll has been one of the most successful coaches over the past decade. He has coached the Seattle Seahawks to nine playoff appearances, two NFC championship victories, and one Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Carroll has more wins than anyone else as a coach in Seahawks history, and he has the fourth-most wins of any active NFL head coach.

Before entering the National Football League, Carroll had an impressive record with the USC Trojans. He took his college football team to an impressive seven conference championship wins. His Trojans were also four-time Rose Bowl champions, two-time Orange Bowl champions, and two-time national champions.

Bill Belichick

Some consider Bill Belichick to be the greatest head coach in NFL history. However, he is still underrated in many aspects. Everyone knows him for his impressive career with the Patriots where he took his team to eight Super Bowl appearances, winning six of them.

However, Belichick was also a head coach for the Cleveland Browns between 1991 and 1995. During this time, he inherited a struggling team with a 3-13 record in the 1990 season.

He doubled their wins the following season and they kept improving until they were 11-5 in the 1994 season, where they made the playoffs and reached the divisional round.

Belichick has the most wins (290) for an active head coach and the third-most for head coaches of all time, with Don Shula leading the list with 328 wins.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…



Bill Belichick - 31

Tom Landry - 20

Andy Reid - 19

Don Shula - 19

Joe Gibbs - 17 Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…Bill Belichick - 31Tom Landry - 20Andy Reid - 19Don Shula - 19Joe Gibbs - 17

