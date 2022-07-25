3 most underrated WRs in Madden NFL 23 ft. Ja'Marr Chase

Madden NFL 23 has been in the news a lot of late. With its release in August, the game has been revealing its player ratings in stages. This has received a lot of attention from fans and players alike.

The wide receiver position has become increasingly important and competitive in the NFL. As such, it holds great importance in Madden NFL. At one point, veteran wideouts established themselves far above their younger competition in both the NFL and its flagship game. Fast forward to today, and several of the sport's top pass catchers are youngsters.

This offseason, numerous wide receivers have waited patiently to hear what Madden developers thought of their campaigns. While respected, this year's Madden ratings seem all over the place. Across the league, many of the game’s most talented players have openly bellyached over their somewhat lower ratings.

As we sifted through, we found several bemusing ratings in Madden NFL 23. Here are the three most underrated receivers in the entire game.

#3- Deebo Samuel

Rating: 89

Deebo Samuel’s dual-threat abilities have unfairly pegged him as more of a utility all-around player, as opposed to one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Initially taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have developed Samuel into a top-tier receiver. Following two solid seasons, the creative mindset of Kyle Shanahan began to pay dividends.

In an effort to get Samuel the ball early and often, he was ushered into the backfield more than ever during the 2021 season. Samuel evaded pernicious pass rushers and made his way up the field, resulting in 365 rushing yards and eight touchdown scores.

Madden developers were given a difficult task, carefully assigning Samuel his Madden NFL 23 rating. Currently slated as the 15th best wideout in the league, his rating doesn’t reflect his overall apitude.

Aside from Samuel spending part of his time as a rusher, he was terrific. Samuel recorded 1,405 passing yards and six touchdowns. He led the league in receiving yards per catch, checking in at 18.2. Placing Samuel as the 15th best receiver in the league is simply laughable.

#2- Ja’Marr Chase

Rating: 87

Ja’Marr Chase had an incredible rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite being a relative novice out there on the field, he was truly unstoppable. In one regular-season game, Chase set a rookie single-season record for receiving yards (266) against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase also became the first rookie receiver to record two consecutive postseason games with at least 100 receiving yards.

Ultimately, regardless of racking up 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdown scores, Chase was handed a paltry score of 87 by Madden.

We have a feeling that vengeance will be on Chase's mind all season long.

#1- Chase Claypool

Rating: 78

Chase Claypool was a standout talent for the Pittsburgh Steelers during his 2020 rookie season. Without the highest of expectations placed on him in year one, Claypool played tremendously. In addition to registering nine touchdown scores, he also racked up 873 receiving yards.

Year two was expected to be his breakout season. But due to a long list of reasons, Claypool stagnated. Some blamed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, while others blamed the Steelers' offensive line. But Claypool didn't help himself either. He dropped some key passes throughout the season, struggled with contact and made some questionable decisions on the field. One of those decisions was a particularly bizarre celebration against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Chase Claypool made some big grabs tonight, but the situational awareness here is so bad. Pittsburgh had no timeouts left. Claypool makes the catch, decides to celebrate, an offensive lineman tries to get the ball but it rolls away. Clock ticks, ticks...

The second-year receiver wrapped up his sophomore campaign with just 860 receiving yards and only two touchdown scores. Thanks to Claypool’s unspectacular season, he was given a rating of just 78 in Madden NFL 23. This is harsh to be sure. Though he has his critics, Claypool has flashed too much talent to summarily dismiss him as a quality wideout.

