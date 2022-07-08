3 undervalued NFL quarterbacks to watch closely in the 2022 season

There is always a lot of debate surrounding the quarterbacks in the NFL. They are the de facto leaders of their team's offense, which comes with a lot of pressure. Having a quarterback that throws poorly, is slow in the pocket, or calls bad plays can have a devastating effect on a team's chances of winning.

Sometimes, however, a quarterback gets wrongly blamed for their team's struggles. Quarterbacks often get blamed for problems arising from lousy coaching, a weak offensive line, or simply bad luck.

Here are three undervalued quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL season:

#1 Zach Wilson - New York Jets

Zach Wilson was a rookie quarterback in the 2021 NFL season. He was selected second overall in the draft by the New York Jets. He had a rough rookie season, riddled with interceptions and turnovers. However, he will have a bounce-back season in 2022. Many rookies in the NFL struggle with ball control and ball safety, as evidenced by Trevor Lawrence, another rookie last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets had a very good draft, adding some highly talented prospects to their roster. With a year's experience under his belt and a stronger roster, Wilson can lead the team to better fortunes.

#2 Matt Ryan - Indianapolis Colts (traded from ATL)

Matt Ryan is the complete opposite of Zach Wilson. He is the epitome of a veteran in the NFL and was drafted back in 2008. He was with the Atlanta Falcons for 14 years before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Many dismissed Ryan after the infamous 28-3 meltdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. But this is a case of the quarterback getting blamed for the collective failures of the team's defense and coaching staff. Ryan was a middle-of-the-pack quarterback last season, ranking 11th in passing yards and 9th in pass completions.

He comes to a Colts offense that boasts last season's rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis are a very strong side and Ryan could experience a lot of success with the franchise. He will be hoping to finish on a high, banishing once and for all the Super Bowl ghosts that doubtless haunt him.

#3 Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr is an experienced quarterback, having been in the NFL for eight years. Although most wouldn't call him a bad quarterback, he is often considered average. In reality, this is not the case.

Derek Carr is an elite quarterback with the stats to back it up. He ranked fourth in pass completions and fifth in passing yards last season. The Las Vegas Raiders had a chaotic campaign in 2021. They lost Ruggs III, their starting wide receiver, their defense was plagued with injuries and they had a coaching change. But they still made the playoffs.

In terms of single-player efforts, he is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. With the franchise landing superstar receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, an old college teammate of Carr's, the sky really is the limit in 2022.

