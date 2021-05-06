NFL Free Agency: 3 veteran QBs the Green Bay Packers could sign

The Green Bay Packers enter this year’s preseason with a massive cloud hanging over their quarterback position. News broke on the first day of the 2021 NFL draft that the Packers’ star quarterback and three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

To say this has thrown a wrench in the defending NFC North champion’s plans for this season would be an understatement. Quarterback Jordan Love, who has yet to take a snap in an NFL game, is the only other play-caller currently on the Packers roster.

Three potential QB options for the Green Bay Packers

The Packers were always going to bring another quarterback into training camp, but now they may be looking for a potential starter in 2021. Unfortunately for the Packers, there are not many quality NFL free agent quarterbacks available.

Here are three veteran quarterbacks the Packers could sign ahead of their preseason.

#1 - Nick Mullens

San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens is the best available free agent that the Packers could bring into their preseason workouts.

The 26-year-old started 16 games for the Niners across the 2018 and 2020 regular seasons. He is 5-11 as a starter, throwing for 25 touchdowns with 22 interceptions and averaging 249 passing yards per game.

Mullens has a career total QBR of 87.2 and would give the Packers a solid starting option if Rodgers was to be traded away.

#2 - Brett Hundley

Green Bay Packers v Washington Redskins

Former backup quarterback Brett Hundley is another option for the Packers.

Hundley was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was the backup to Aaron Rodgers from 2015-17.

After Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2017, Hundley started nine games for Green Bay. He threw for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns with 12 interceptions, while also rushing for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

The fact he has previous experience with Green Bay makes him an obvious free-agent target for the franchise.

#3 - Robert Griffin III

Washington Redskins v San Francisco 49ers

A wild card option for the Green Bay Packers is former NFL Offense Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III.

The number two draft pick in the 2012 NFL Draft has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances. RG3 has thrown 42 touchdowns with 30 interceptions in his NFL career.

Now an eight-season NFL veteran, Griffin could be the perfect mentor for Packers rookie QB Jordan Love if Rodgers is traded. He also brings a different style of play compared to Rodgers.