Bill Belichick has proven to the NFL community that he is one of the greatest coaches to have ever graced the league. The New England Patriots coach has won six Super Bowl titles and helped the AFC East outfit build one of the greatest dynasties of all time.

However, the 70-year-old has failed to lead New England into the playoffs regularly since Tom Brady left in 2020. There have also been rumors of Belichick potentially stepping down from his Patriots post.

As the legendary coach is in the twilight years of his career, we take a look at three candidates who could replace Belichick.

#1, Could Sean McDermott succeed Bill Belichick?

Sean McDermott has done a stellar job as coach of the Buffalo Bills over the past few seasons. The 48-year-old has led the Bills to four consecutive playoff appearances.

McDermott has also transformed Josh Allen into one of the league's best quarterbacks. The coach is considered a suitable replacement for Belichick as he has experience of working in the league for several years. More so, he has the ability to get the best out of his players.

As things stand, McDermott is a strong candidate to replace Belichick in the near future.

#2, Josh McDaniels a potential candidate to replace Bill Belichick?

Josh McDaniels knows the Patriots well. He spent 14 nonconsecutive seasons as the team's offensive coordinator before taking up the head coaching job at the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The 46-year-old hasn't had the best of starts to his career in Las Vegas. However, it's a good opportunity for him to showcase his ability with the team in order to impress the New England organization.

The Patriots hierarchy will be closely monitoring McDaniels at the Raiders to see if he is well-suited to succeed Belichick.

#3, Doug Pederson among the list of coaches to replace Bill Belichick?

Doug Pederson led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC South title in his debut season. The coach demonstrated that he can extract the best out of his players as the Jaguars made the postseason for the first time in five years.

With playoff tests now on the horizon, the Patriots organization will get a fair idea of how Pederson will fare under pressure with his new team. Moreover, he won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, when his team beat the Patriots.

He could push for another deep playoff run with Jacksonville this season. If he does, New England will certainly be interested in obtaining his services once Bill Belichick calls it quits.

