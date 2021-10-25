3 ways the Bengals have proved their doubters wrong

The Cincinnati Bengals don't just look like they have improved in 2021, they look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

A blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 has the Bengals atop the AFC North and looking like a true contender. Don't forget, their two losses this season have come by a combined total of six points.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals DO WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW?! DO WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW?!

The Bengals are dominating and here are three ways in which they have proved their doubters wrong so far through seven games.

3 ways Bengals have proved the doubters wrong

#3 - By keeping Joe Burrow on the field

So much attention was paid to the lack of protection quarterback Joe Burrow was given as a rookie. That was fair criticism given that he took 32 sacks in 10 games.

So far this season, aside from when he made an ill-advised run and got hit in the throat, Burrow has been able to avoid big hits and stay on the field. In Sunday's win over the Ravens, he was only sacked once.

#2 - By proving Ja'Marr Chase was the right pick

A top narrative following the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Bengals were foolish to take receiver Ja'Marr Chase instead of a top offensive lineman. The move seems to have worked out just fine.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

Chase had 201 yards on the day against the Ravens, which included an 82-yard touchdown reception. He could fight for 2,000 yards this season if he keeps up this wild pace and is an easy pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Getting Burrow a top target and one he was familiar with because of their LSU days was a bold but perfect move.

NFL @NFL Ja'Marr Chase so far today:➡️ 8 catches

➡️ 201 yards

➡️ 82-yard TD

➡️ Most rec. yards by any player in his first 7 NFL games (since 1970) Ja'Marr Chase so far today:➡️ 8 catches

➡️ 201 yards

➡️ 82-yard TD

➡️ Most rec. yards by any player in his first 7 NFL games (since 1970) https://t.co/K9Fjhc6r5a

#1 - By taking down divisional foes

The Bengals have now beaten the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. They get a shot at the Cleveland Browns in two weeks at home.

Cincinnati was not projected to do much entering the season, as the Browns and Ravens were supposed to be the Super Bowl contenders. Yet through seven weeks, the Bengals are the AFC North team to take care of business when it counts within the division.

Both of these divisional wins have also come on the road. That means the Bengals should only get a boost when playing any AFC North opponent in front of a home crowd that is finally showing up energized this year.

Edited by Henno van Deventer