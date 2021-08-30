3 ways Gus Edwards could help the Ravens make a playoff run

Baltimore Ravens' fourth-year running back Gus Edwards has been thrust into the spotlight after a season-ending knee injury to JK Dobbins.

Dobbins tore his ACL against the Washington Football Team on Saturday at the FedEx Field.

The loss of the Ravens' starting running back means backup Edwards will have to carry a heavier load this season. Thankfully for Baltimore, Edwards is a ready-made replacement for Dobbins, with the ability to help the team win in 2021.

Expectations are high in Baltimore for the franchise to push for another Super Bowl appearance, and Gus Edwards could now play a crucial role.

How Gus Edwards could help the Ravens win this season

Here are three ways Gus Edwards could help propel the Baltimore Ravens to a long NFL playoff run this season:

#1 Experience

Gus Edwards has been with the Baltimore Ravens his entire NFL career. The AFC North franchise signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He enters his fourth year in the league as the Ravens' new starting running back.

This experience can only help the young back succeed in 2021. Edwards has played in the NFL playoffs before, so he'll be motivated to get back there this season.

Past chemistry with Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson should make his transition to the starting role much easier.

#2 Big plays

The 26-year-old Edwards has proven that he can make big plays during his NFL career.

Last season, he ran for over 700 yards with six touchdowns as a backup running back. He averages over five yards per carry in his NFL career, and can bust out long running plays.

In 2019, he broke off a 63-yard run, and in his rookie season, he had a 43-yard rushing play. ,Edwards is set to bust out more game-changing plays this season with more opportunities to carry the football.

#3 Catches out of the backfield

The Ravens' new RB1 could also help the team in the passing game. He has 18 receptions for 194 yards in his three NFL seasons, with a long of 57 yards.

Lamar Jackson is always going in attracting the opposing defense's attention, which would open up the play-action passing game and screen opportunities for Edwards.

The running back could provide Jackson with a safe option if the receivers further downfield are covered. It's part of the Ravens offense that needs to improve this season.

