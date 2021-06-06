3 Ways Julio Jones can help the Tennessee Titans 

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a deal to send Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, per Ian Rapoport.

The Titans will send their 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks to the Falcons in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Tennessee has been courting Julio Jones since he demanded a trade from the Falcons, which paid off on Sunday. The Falcons didn't receive the first-round pick they were seeking but are getting great value for their veteran wideout.

The Tennessee Titans lacked a serious threat at wide receiver outside A.J. Brown, but they filled that hole with the acquisition of Jones. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have two game changers at wide receiver in addition to Derrick Henry, the league's most feared running back.

What are the three ways Julio Jones can help the Tennessee Titans in 2021?

Tannehill will have the most talented wide receiver group that he's played with in his NFL career. The Titans have taken a massive step forward towards positioning themselves for a deep playoff run in 2021 with the addition of Julio Jones.

Here's a look at how Julio Jones will help the Tennessee Titans during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

#1 - Julio Jones brings veteran leadership

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

The Tennessee Titans have a good young core of wide receivers. They needed a successful veteran to lead their young group. Julio Jones has played ten successful seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

A.J. Brown will be one of the Titans wideouts that will benefit from Julio Jones being on the roster. Julio Jones will take Brown under his wing and provide outstanding mentorship for the young wide receiver. The Titans' biggest marketer for Julio Jones was A.J. Brown, and that hard work paid off.

A.J. Brown really spoke it into existence 😂 https://t.co/Bo7xVBIsiy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2021

#2 - Ryan Tannehill will now have two 1,000 yard receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Tannehill has built chemistry with wide receiver A.J. Brown over the last two seasons. Brown has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in both his first and second years in the NFL.

Julio Jones has gone over 1,000 receiving yards seven times in his NFL career. Of those seven, Julio Jones went above 1,400 yards five times. Both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have a career catch percentage of 64.2%, which gives Tannehill two reliable targets in 2021.

#3 - Julio Jones will open up the run game for the Titans

Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is the top running back in the NFL today. The Tennessee Titans have leaned on Henry to lead their offense to success. Henry will now get help from Julio Jones.

Knowing that Derrick Henry will be the main focus of the Tennessee Titans offense, teams often stack the line, even deploying corners at the edge, to take away their running game. The addition of Jones, who will be doubled more often than not, will ensure that Henry has more open lanes to run into.

The addition of Julio Jones will help make the carries easier for Derrick Henry and will take a lot of weight off his shoulders.

