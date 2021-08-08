3 ways Lamar Jackson will benefit from recent QBs signing $40 million deals

Lamar Jackson's bank account seems primed for a fresh deposit. While many question his ability to throw his way through a playoff game, no one can question how much work he has put in for the Baltimore Ravens. Now, it's almost time for that work to pay off.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott's new contracts are through the roof. According to The Athletic, Allen is making $43 million a year. Mahomes is making $45 million annually. Prescott is making $40 million per year. It's raining money for the top-tier quarterbacks in the league, which is always a good sign for young QBs on the cusp of inking long-term deals.

Here's why these quarterbacks' newfound wealth is helping Lamar Jackson with his contract situation.

Why top deals for other quarterbacks go a long way for Lamar Jackson

#1 - Increases market price

In order to decide how much to pay a player, general managers look at what the rest of the league is paying similar players. In Lamar Jackson's case, the Ravens have a young quarterback who has made the playoffs multiple times and has noticeably raised the franchise to new heights over his predecessor.

In order to decide what to pay Lamar Jackson, they will look at other quarterbacks in the same boat. They'll look at Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott as reference points. If those players make more, the Ravens will pay more. So Jackson is rooting for Mahomes, Allen and Prescott to soak up as much cap room as possible.

#2 - Puts pressure on Ravens not to be seen as "cheap"

Even in the world of NFL franchises, peer pressure is very real. If other franchises are paying their quarterbacks around $40 million per year, the Ravens don't want to be seen in an ugly light by potential free agents. They also don't want to risk angering the engine of their franchise. Quarterback holdouts can destroy seasons and anything that can be done to avoid holdouts needs to be done.

Essentially, in a football culture that despises doing the minimum at every level, there is an intrinsic pressure to do just enough above the minimum in order to not seem like one is doing the minimum. Basically, the Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson more because they feel they have to, based on what the other young quarterbacks are getting in their second contracts.

#3 - Allen got paid but Jackson's done more

Jackson was rooting for Allen to take home as big a payday as possible, because whatever Allen made, Jackson could argue that he's done more and deserves more. Of course, Allen has better statistics than Jackson.

Last season, Allen threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Meanwhile, Jackson threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Allen threw for more than 4,500 yards and Jackson threw for about 2,700 yards. The biggest advantage for Jackson is his legs. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. Allen ran for about half as much.

However, it's not all about the statistics. Jackson's argument is that the team has made the playoffs every year with him. Allen's Bills have not. In a win-now league, the team values team wins over statistics. In their eyes, they'll take more playoff seasons over higher stats any day of the week.

As a result, Jackson has a great shot to make even more than Allen.

