3 ways how Odell Beckham Jr. can improve Patriots under Bill Belichick

Odell Beckham Jr. was granted his wish Friday morning. The Cleveland Browns are releasing the disgruntled receiver, which means he is headed to waivers. Teams all over the NFL now have a shot to claim him, or to wait and see if he hits free agency.

One interesting team that could take a chance on Beckham is the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick runs a tight ship and is known to bring in players later in the year if they prove to be a good fit.

If the money is right, Beckham may be a great fit in New England. Here are three reasons why that is true.

3 ways Odell Beckham Jr. can help the Patriots

#3 - A true number one receiver

The Patriots are running a committee approach at wide receiver this year. Jakobi Myers is the top man, with Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor close behind. Beckham would show up as the true number one option.

He immediately commands attention from a team's top defenders and will only open things up for other receivers. No offense to Myers, but he is not commanding this type of attention in the Patriots offense.

#2 - Giving Mac Jones more weapons

Mac Jones is already the best rookie quarterback so far in 2021. And that's with a receiving corps lacking true elite talent. Adding Beckham would give Jones that elite option who is capable of making highlight-reel catches deep down the field.

Mac Jones - 90.0 👀 The highest-graded QB since Week 5Mac Jones - 90.0 👀 https://t.co/xatb2rOWoP

Beckham would show up and instantly allow Josh McDaniels to expand the offense for Jones. Few receivers have Beckham's ability to get separation and with the way Jones is playing, the results should be much better than what was seen with OBJ in Cleveland.

#1 - Motivated with a fresh start

Beckham has a tendency to force his way out of a situation when things aren't going his way. That has now happened in both New York and Cleveland.

Showing up in New England should motivate him to prove he is still elite and that he deserves another massive contract.

Beckham should be able to fit into the no-nonsense style of the Patriots as he stays focused on performing at a high level. New England getting Beckham as a rental could be the perfect scenario to get the best play out of him.

Edited by LeRon Haire