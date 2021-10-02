3 ways the Patriots can stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in Week 4

With all the sentimentality clouding Tom Brady's return to the New England Patriots, it is easy to forget that there is a game to be had that is of consequence for both teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to get back to winning ways after their loss last week to the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have designs of their own to get back to an even record.

But for the New England Patriots to achieve their objective, they will need to stop Tom Brady, who is in scintillating form. Even in last week's loss, Tom Brady threw for more than 400 yards and did not allow a single interception. The Patriots know firsthand just how difficult that job will be, but here are some of the steps they can take to make their lives a bit easier.

Ways the Patriots can stop Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers to a win

#1 - Heap the pressure on Tom Brady

Tom Brady is as experienced a campaigner as they come. If you give him the time to think, there is a good chance he will pick you out. He has seen every pre-snap motion, every post-snap game change and he knows exactly what to do in any case.

Therefore, the best way to stop him is to take away the time for him to observe and think. Put as much pressure on him as possible. Sack him, strip him, make him fumble and make him throw incompletions. That is the plan because he is not going to give up easy interceptions.

#2 - Make Tom Brady throw deep and on the outside

Tom Brady throws like clockwork. His motion is fully synchronized with his wide receivers and tight ends. The secondary needs to ensure that they clog up the middle of the field and when Tom Brady throws, he needs to go outside close to the perimeter or go deep to reach his receivers. The more they make him work this way, the higher the chances of incompletions or interceptions.

#3 - Have an efficient run block

You can always put pressure on the pass, but if the run block is not working, then that becomes a safety valve. Make sure Tom Brady cannot hand the ball over to his running back and gain yards. Make him become responsible for passing to get to first downs and then crank up the pressure on him.

