3 ways RB Sony Michel can improve the Los Angeles Rams offense

NFL preseason roster moves continued today when the New England Patriots traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. According to reports, New England received a fifth and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 for the 26-year-old rusher.

Patriots are trading RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two late-round conditional draft picks, per sources.



New England gets back two picks, the Rams get needed talent and depth at running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

Michel was drafted 31st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office. Despite receiving rave reviews from the Pats' coaching staff this offseason, Michel has largely disappointed in his time in New England.

Sony Michel is taking his talents to La La Land

The RB will get a new lease of life with the L.A. Rams, filling a pressing need in the franchise’s backfield.

Here's a closer look at how Sony Michel will help the L.A. Rams offense in the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Sony Michel scored the only TD in the Pats-Rams super bowl from a couple of years ago



Now he joins the Rams. https://t.co/gu9EOawOcl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

#1 - Big game experience

Sony Michel has played in four NFL playoff games during his three-year pro football career. He starred in Super Bowl LII against the Los Angeles Rams, where he scored the only touchdown of the game. Michel rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries to help the Patriots lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

He has played with Tom Brady and has been coached by perhaps the greatest NFL head coach in history, Bill Belichick. The NFL experience he will bring to the Rams could prove to be invaluable.

#2 - RB depth

The number one reason the L.A. Rams traded for Sony Michel was due to their lack of depth at the running back position.

Second-year RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles during training camp and his backup Darrell Henderson recently injured his thumb. Other running backs on the Rams roster are yet to take a snap in a regular-season game in the NFL.

The addition of Michel will give the Rams offense some stability and experience in one of the most important positions in the league.

#3 - Winning mentality

As mentioned earlier, Sony Michel is a Super Bowl winner. He has been to the top of the mountain and knows what it takes to win a championship in the NFL.

That winning mentality can only benefit the Rams offense in 2021. Starting QB Matthew Stafford has never won a playoff game, let alone played in a Super Bowl. With all that experience, Michel will be able to motivate his teammates as they look to mount a Super Bowl run.

