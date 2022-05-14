3 Week 1 matchups that prove the NFL is all about drama

The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and that means fans have their sights set on Week 1. As expected, there are a lot of exciting games on the docket to open the new season.

The NFL has the luxury of waiting until after the Draft takes place to release the schedule. That means they can focus on drama in Week 1. Based on the way the schedule looks, drama was kept in mind with a few Week 1 showdowns filled with storylines.

3 dramatic 2022 NFL Week 1 matchups

Washington Commanders introduce Carson Wentz

#1 - Jaguars vs. Commanders

The average NFL fan may not see a Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders game as one that creates a ton of buzz. However, Carson Wentz now lines up under center for Washington.

If fans recall, he lost in Week 18 of last year to the Jaguars, which kept the Indianapolis Colts out of the postseason. He now has a chance to change the narrative surrounding his career with what should be an easy win to start his new tenure. But if he loses? Fans in Washington may panic right when his reign is getting underway.

Texas v Stanford

#2 - Broncos vs. Seahawks

This matchup is the easy one to include on the list and is clearly no accident by those making the schedule. The NFL has given fans a total treat by pitting the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. This game is also set for primetime on Monday night.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will travel to Seattle to take on his former team that he just left a few months ago. A win is expected, which means a loss would send huge ripple effects throughout the entire NFL.

Expect the home fans to get on Wilson, not because they despise him, but because that is just the way fans in Seattle are. They are the 12th man and will continue to be as such with him gone.

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#3 - Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Why is this one a drama-filled affair? That is because this is a rematch of a Week 1 battle from 2021 that opened the entire season. This time around, the game will take place on the first Sunday night slot of the year.

This matchup is not exactly a rivalry, but it is an important one for both sides. Tom Brady decided to return after a brief retirement and is looking to prove that he can still dominate the NFL. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott wants to prove he is an elite quarterback who can lead the Dallas Cowboys to a title.

As we saw last year, the winner of this game may not determine a projected Super Bowl champion. However, the NFC is weaker now, and it could set us up with a frontrunner to begin the year.

