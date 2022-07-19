3 wide receivers who could win the triple crown in 2022 NFL season

The triple crown in the NFL is awarded to wide receivers who lead the league in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns all in the same year. Since 1990, this feat has only been achieved on four occasions. Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith and Cooper Kupp are the only ones to have taken home the award. Kupp, of course, won the crown in 2021, putting up a historic season with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

With so many elite wideouts in the NFL going into 2022, it seems likely that the triple crown could be won in consecutive years. Here are three wide receivers who could win the NFL’s triple crown next season.

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

New Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams can definitely contend for the NFL’s triple crown in 2022. The wideout lost future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his blockbuster trade in early 2022. However, he's been reunited with his former Fresno State quarterback, Derek Carr.

We have seen more and more teams reuniting quarterbacks with their college wide receivers with much success. The Cincinnati Bengals reuniting Joe Burrow with his former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, is the most notable instance as of late.

Adams and Carr are known friends and will be hoping to convert their rapport into suffice production. Adams is already one of the best receivers in football and now with one of his best friends, he can elevate his game even further in 2022.

#2 - Stefon Diggs

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs, along with Adams, is amongst the very best wide receivers in football. Diggs has managed over 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons for both the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Diggs elevated his game alongside quarterback Josh Allen, which is partly why he led the league in receptions and yards in 2020. His versatility means he is able to rely on his speed to burn corners or his hands to catch passes underneath. With his arsenal, there’s no reason why he can’t lead the league in receptions and yards again.

Diggs also managed 10 touchdowns in 2021, his best tally to date. At only 28 years of age, there's still plenty of good football left in him.

#1 - Cooper Kupp

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Arguably the most likely receiver to win the NFL’s triple crown is the defending champion himself, Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. The arrival of Matthew Stafford in L.A. transformed Kupp’s game in 2021. The pair led the Rams to Super Bowl success, with Kupp winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

During his historic season, Kupp recorded 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns as he took home the triple crown.

To put into perspective how amazing Kupp’s year was, the receiver who finished second in yards, Davante Adams, ended the year with 1,553 yards. That's a full 394 yards behind Kupp.

Can anyone topple the Rams superstar in 2022?

PFF @PFF Cooper Kupp’s season is HISTORIC 🤯 Cooper Kupp’s season is HISTORIC 🤯 https://t.co/2iOLQQFyDJ

