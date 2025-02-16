3 worst fits for Texans WR Stefon Diggs ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

Stefon Diggs joining the Houston Texans was one of the biggest moves in the 2024 offseason. Diggs looked perfect for the Texans, who dreamt of making a Super Bowl push.

Ad

However, the perennial Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8, bringing what was initially a promising stint to an end. It's unlikely that Diggs will be re-signed by Houston ahead of the 2025 season.

Let's examine three of the worst fits for Diggs heading into the 2025 free agency window.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Three worst fits for Stefon Diggs ahead of free agency

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are one of the most complete teams in the NFL. They have Pro Bowlers across their roster, especially on the offense. However, Dan Campbell's team could do with an elite WR2 to pair with Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of the 2025 season.

Ideally, Stefon Diggs could be a solid fit for a team with a deep postseason pedigree, but it's hard to see him dovetailing well with Detroit's culture. The Lions are known for their top-notch team spirit and togetherness in adversity. It might not be Diggs' cup of tea to occupy a WR2/3 role with limited targets for the NFC giants.

Ad

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers lack a true WR1. The franchise has an array of solid but unspectacular pass catchers, including, but not limited to Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. However, none of them have the body of work possessed by Diggs.

Diggs can come in instantly and become the Packers' WR1 but it's hard to imagine him thriving in Matt LaFleur's offense.

The Packers offense is predicated on every wide receiver getting targets from Jordan Love. Diggs is more acquainted with getting the lion's share of targets, just like he had with the Buffalo Bills. Asking him to cede targets in Green Bay might be a tall order.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

1. Dallas Cowboys

Stefon Diggs would be the perfect Dallas Cowboys wide receiver. He has a solid social media following, is accomplished on the Gridiron and possesses the competitive arrogance of Cowboys wideouts of the past, such as Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.

However, the main issue with Diggs joining the Cowboys is that he'll play second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is arguably the best offensive player on the team, and he'll get the bulk of Dak Prescott's targets for the foreseeable future. It's hard to imagine Diggs agreeing to take a reduced role on the offense of his next team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.