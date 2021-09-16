The 3 worst games of Aaron Rodgers' career with the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers for the majority of his long-standing career. On top of being the glue that has held the Packers together for his 15-plus years on the team, he boasts a 3x MVP record on top of a 3x passer rating record.

Both those records included the 2020 season when it seemed like the Packers could not be stopped. Being the best at something doesn't necessarily mean that doesn't come with bad days, though. Has Aaron Rodgers had worse outings in a Green Bay shirt than the Week 1 performance against the Saints? After last Sunday's atrocious performance, here's a look at Aaron Rodgers' worst performances with the Packers.

Down but not out: The best of Rodgers' most non-Rodgers-esque performances in a Green Bay shirt

#1 Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept 28, 2008

Aaron Rodgers could not seem to get anything going during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2008. Rodgers has only thrown three picks in a game three times in his career. This was one of those games. The Bucs defense was relentless.

On top of Rodgers throwing three interceptions, he barely completed half of his attempts. A 14-27 completion day is not an Aaron Rodgers day. The star quarterback was sacked three times in that game as well. Rodgers' passer rating that day was 55.9 and his QBR was 13.4.

The Bucs defense included notable names like Aqib Talib and Ronde Barber. The defense amounted to three sacks and two defensive TDs.

#2 Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills, Dec 14, 2014

Rodgers had an even worse game when the Packers took on the Buffalo Bills in December 2014. Usually, that is when the Packers are in full-blown playoff mode, but Rodgers couldn't escape the pressure from the Bills.

Rodgers had only thrown three interceptions the entire season before the game. The Bills' resolute defense led Rodgers to add two more interceptions to his season total. Rodgers also only completed 17-42 pass attempts that night. His embarrassing passer rating was 34.3 and his QBR was an all-time low of 12.4.

The Bills defense amounted to one sack, two tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and one defensive touchdown. Notable names Stephon Gilmore, Mario Williams and Baccari Rambo made sure Rodgers felt their presence that day.

#3 Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints, Sep 12, 2021

This takes the list to Rodgers' worst game to date. The New Orleans Saints embarrassed the Packers worse than anyone ever has with Rodgers at the helm.

Rodgers did not seem to look like his usual self in Week 1 this year. In fact, all of the rookie QBs that played Sunday were leaps and bounds better than Rodgers.

NFL Research @NFLResearch



That is the lowest passer rating in history by a reigning NFL MVP in his first game of the subsequent season



#GBvsNO The Saints defense held 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a 36.8 passer rating todayThat is the lowest passer rating in history by a reigning NFL MVP in his first game of the subsequent season The Saints defense held 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a 36.8 passer rating today



That is the lowest passer rating in history by a reigning NFL MVP in his first game of the subsequent season



#GBvsNO

Rodgers posted his worst passer rating ever at 36.8, coupled with a QBR of 13.4. The Saints embarrassed the Packers on every level. The Packers QB ended the day with 15-28 pass attempts and two INTs. He was sacked two times.

The Saints defense, which includes notables like Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Davenport, made sure Rodgers did not get comfortable the entire day.

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR Aaron Rodgers ends Week 1 as QB 35 in fantasy points.

Only 32 teams played.



Only 32 teams played. Aaron Rodgers ends Week 1 as QB 35 in fantasy points.



Only 32 teams played. https://t.co/OpqUHrNwrR

The final score of 38-3 made everyone take a double-take. If this is to be Rodgers' final season for the Green Bay Packers, then there should be a wonderful send-off, not a tanking of epic proportions.

Rodgers needs to find his footing, or the Packers' season is doomed before it begins, and the memes will take center stage, and that's not a fun time to be a Packer.

