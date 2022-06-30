Ranking Lamar Jackson's 3 worst games of his career

Lamar Jackson was heavily doubted heading into the 2018 NFL Draft yet became one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Now he's a must-see on TV and has defenses on tenterhooks every week for the Baltimore Ravens.

But even with a league MVP under his belt and a cannon for an arm, his time in the NFL hasn’t always been peachy. While he's determined to bounce back from a down year last season, the Ravens quarterback will be competing against some of the more sophisticated defenses all year long.

The annual question will surely return, will this be the year that Jackson is figured out? Although it hasn’t happened often, let’s take a look back at the three worst games of his career.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers, 2019

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

There is absolutely no love lost between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throw away the records and pay no attention to the players that are on the field of play. Whenever these two clubs get together, blood will be shed and hard hits are coming.

During an early-season game against Pittsburgh in 2019, Jackson was given everything he could handle against a top-of-the-line Steelers defense. Jackson’s inability to complete passes was evident as he finished with just 161 passing yards. The Steelers got him time after time, resulting in three interceptions.

Normally so elusive, the quarterback was unable to wriggle free from the Steelers defense. He was forced to eat turf on countless occasions. Still, regardless of his struggles, the Ravens managed a close victory, winning 26-23.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs, 2020

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson has continually been compared to fellow MVP counterpart, Patrick Mahomes. While Jackson has been lauded for his ability to make defenders miss, his lack of accuracy from the pocket has become his critic's most obvious reason for chastisement. Mahomes, on the other hand, has been a marvel with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After coming up short during their head-to-head showdowns on countless occasions, Jackson was hopeful that a reprieve of sorts would occur as the two faced off during an early season game in 2020.

Known for their high-powered offense, the Kansas City Chiefs showed a different dynamic to their game. Defensively, they zoned in on the quarterback. Pass after pass hit the turf, falling well short of target. Jackson finished the game with just 97 passing yards from 15 completed passes. Mahomes, unsurprisingly, was out of this world, going for 385 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens lost that game 20-34.

#1 - Cleveland Browns, 2021

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Over the past few years, the Cleveland Browns have emerged from the shadows in the AFC North. Once quickly dismissed and easily defeated, the Browns are no longer an easy win. But with their season teetering in 2021, Cleveland attempted to right their ship against the Baltimore Ravens during a late-season showdown.

By all accounts, the Browns had everything clicking on this particular day. They pushed the Ravens quarterback out of the pocket and dared him to beat them with his legs. On most occasions, employing such a game plan would work to his benefit. But this time around, he was unable to pick apart Cleveland’s defense.

Forced to use his arm, he floundered around the field, resulting in just 165 passing yards. To make matters worse, he had a propensity on this particular day to throw the ball to the wrong team. He finished the game with four interceptions, a career high. Despite his horrific play, Baltimore held on for a six-point victory.

