3 worst landing spots for Matthew Stafford in 2025 ft. New York Jets

The LA Rams seem poised to make significant moves following a season where they ended 10-7 and advanced to the divisional round. According to rumors, these changes would entail the trade of well-known players like wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who were crucial to the team's 2022 Super Bowl run.

Since joining the Rams from the Detroit Lions in 2021, Stafford has been a superb on-field leader. It is anticipated that several teams will try to sign him in 2025 if he is available as speculations indicate.

Let's take a look at three teams the veteran signal-caller should think twice before joining in the offseason.

The worst teams Matthew Stafford could join in 2025

1) New York Jets

In a statement issued on Thursday, the New York Jets will move on from Aaron Rodgers and will pursue a different option in 2025.

The team has to choose between selecting a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft in April or using free agency to get one. Stafford, who has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, is another option the organization may consider.

At the twilight of his career, Stafford will want to avoid a predicament similar to Rodgers'. Expectations were high for the team with Rodgers as QB after a trade in the 2023 offseason, but it didn't turn out as planned

Stafford, another seasoned QB, wouldn't want to go through what Rodgers endured in New York over the last two years.

2) Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will likely attempt to bring in a QB to offer competition for Anthony Richardson this offseason, especially considering Chris Ballard's stress on the necessity of competition all around the roster.

In an attempt to find a seasoned QB from whom Richardson can learn, the organization may try to sign Stafford, although this may not be the best option for him.

Although Richardson has had his ups and downs since being selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, he is still expected to be the starting QB for the Colts in 2025. Stafford may be 37 years old but he is still capable of leading an offense, so accepting a backup role to the 22-year-old Richardson in 2025 may not be the best course of action.

3) Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans may try to make adjustments at QB this offseason, which could mean bringing in a veteran like Matthew Stafford to displace Will Levis.

Even though Stafford will probably start right away in Nashville, it might not be the best idea for him to join the Titans as they had the poorest performance in the league last season.

Additionally, even though the team recently addressed the position with top draft picks, the offensive line was rated as one of the most disappointing in the NFL in 2024, with major issues, particularly in pass protection.

The Titans' quarterbacks' ability to make plays has been severely hampered by the offensive line's subpar play, which has resulted in an increased sack rate. Even with Stafford at QB, this problem might continue to be a significant flaw, limiting the team's offensive output in 2025.

