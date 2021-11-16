3 worst NFL offenses so far in 2021

The NFL is currently in the Golden Age Pass era. In every draft, the league is flooded with at least two to three real contributors at the quarterback position. With all this talent seemingly available, it's becoming pretty difficult to put a terrible offensive unit out on a regular basis, but through ten weeks of this eventful season, three teams, in particular, have struggled mightily to put points on the board in an offensive era where all the rules favor them.

1. The Houston Texans (NFL's worst offense)

Points Per Game Ranking: 32 of 32

Yards Per Game Ranking: 32 of 32

The Houston Texans' offensive situation is a complex one. On the one hand, they are at the basement of the NFL, but on the other hand, so many factors justify their position.

The Houston Texans franchise has experienced all of the following over the last two years: extreme front office dysfunction, their franchise quarterback embroiled in serious off-the-field legal allegations, the firing of their head coach, the gutting of the roster and the hiring of David Culley, which felt questionable.

The 2021 season was always going to be a punt year for a franchise with peak dysfunction. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has looked lost at times (see Bills game). There is really nothing that can be done to save this team. The Houston Texans are already in 2022.

2. The Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars

Points Per Game Ranking: 31 of 32

Yards Per Game Ranking: 22 of 32

The Jacksonville Jaguars are way ahead of the Houston Texans on the road to a rebuild. The entire NFL pays attention when Trevor Lawrence flashes his super high ceiling, Urban Meyer has set in the right energy for a team undergoing a rebuild (even shaking off some off-the-field drama) and the front office is all in on what this team could be over the next few years.

Unlike the Texans who are bleak and soulless, the Jaguars look hopeful. 2021 has been a redirection year for the Jaguars, and they do have the foundational pieces to build on: a true franchise quarterback, two seemingly good backs, dynamic young receivers and cap space to fix the O-Line.

3. The Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Points Per Game Ranking: 30 out of 32

Yards Per Game Ranking: 31 of 32

Matt Nagy is an enigma. A year ago, the Bears' weakness was a weak run game that didn't allow them to control the clock and open up the passing game. Nagy had fallen in love with the pass, and he would quickly abandon the run. A year later, the Bears have one of the most productive run games in the NFL.

So what's the problem now? It's ironic. Andy Reid's disciple struggles to move the ball with the pass.

Looking at Justin Fields, there simply isn't a significant weakness in the young quarterback's repertoire. Fields has the size, athleticism, speed and arm strength to fully unlock coach Nagy’s playbook and take the Chicago Bears offense to the next level. The only problem is experience. Fields looked lost against the Browns but flashed star potential against the Steelers in the fourth quarter.

The question is whether Matt Nagy will survive the year. A new quarterback comes with growing pains, but if Nagy can sell the locker room on Fields and help the young quarterback's passing reach the next level as the season goes by, then maybe he'll be back for 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht