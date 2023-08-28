3 worst NFL preseason losses in last 20 years feat. Rams disastrous performance vs. Broncos

The NFL preseason is all about teams getting ready for the regular season in hopes of success. Yet, some games can get out of hand real fast as teams treat it as though it was the regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams found out first-hand being on the losing end of a preseason game in a big way. Los Angeles was given a 41 - 0 blowout against the Denver Broncos. However, it's not the biggest margin of victory in a preseason matchup in NFL history.

Below are the five worst losses over the last 20 years, including the Broncos' dominance over the Rams.

Five worst preseason losses over the last 20 years

New England Patriots (41) vs. Washington (0): August 27, 2006

In 2006, Tom Brady was the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots when the team defeated Washington 41- 0 that year.

Brady went 17 of 30 for 231 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game after the first series in the third quarter.

Washington's defense allowed 464 yards, while only scoring 164 yards offensively. It was Washington's third straight loss in that 2006 preseason. New England's defense was the story as they had seven sacks in the win.

Denver Broncos (41) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0): August 26, 2023

Nearly 17 years after the Patriots 41 - 0 shutout of Washington, Denver beat the Rams by the same score. The Broncos didn't play quarterback Russell Wilson as Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci took the snaps in the win.

Stidham threw for 236 yards and a touchdowns while DiNucci had 117 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Stetson Bennett, Brett Rypien, and Dresser Winn were under center for the Rams in the game. Bennett had two interceptions with 14 yards on four of nine passing as Rypien and Winn combined for 88 passing yards.

Carolina Panthers (43) vs. Washington (3): August 22, 2008

Ahead of the 2008 season, the Carolina Panthers hosted Washington as the Panthers won by a 47 - 3 score. The Panthers defense held Washington to 208 total yards of offense.

The game saw Washington quarterback Jason Campball throw for 39 yards, but he was sacked four times in the blowout.

Carolina running backs DeAngelo Williams and then-rookie Jonathan Stewart each scored a touchdown on the ground. Jake Delhomme played the first drive of the game for the Panthers in the win

In total, the Panthers managed 402 yards of offense as they handed Washington their first preseason loss that year.

