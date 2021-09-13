Ranking the 3 worst NFL rosters is always fun to do. In a league famous for big names and even bigger talent, looking to teams that won't compete gives a sense of how tough the NFL really is.

For every Tom "I will win Super Bowls at 100 years old" Brady and Patrick "I do the impossible while sleeping" Mahomes, there's a Dan "auto safety" Orlovsky and a Mark "butt fumble" Sanchez.

In short, the NFL is great, but it also can be hilarious in a bad way.

3 worst NFL rosters in 2021-22 season

After a 4-12 season, the team accomplished what seemed impossible: to get even worse.

The offseason was extremely turbulent. The franchise cut J.J. Watt, a future Hall of Fame player who can still produce, even being over 30 with a history of injuries.

The defense was the third-worst in the NFL last season, and names like Shaq Lawson, Marcus Cannon, Ryan Izzo, and Ryan Finley don't seem enough to fix it.

But nothing is worse than Deshaun Watson's situation.

Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the league, wanted a trade. He made very clear his desire to leave the team. The Texans didn't want to trade the superstar and refused a proposal that included three first-round picks.

Watson is also answering 22 lawsuits that include allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

With a bad defense, a superstar that doesn't want to play, and Tyrod Taylor as the starting QB, the Texans are by far the worst NFL roster.

A 1-16 doesn't seem impossible.

After a 5-11 season, it seemed like there was no way, other than up for the Lions. Firing Matt Patricia appeared to give the Detroit team a new and better life. However, things took a wrong turn.

In the offseason, the Lions lost quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., running back Kerryon Johnson, linebacker Jarrad Davis, and guard Joe Dahl.

In their place, the Lions signed QB Jared Goff, RB Jamaal Williams, TE Darren Fells, WR Tyrell Williams, and Breshad Perriman.

In short, Detroit downgraded in multiple positions. Especially QB, since Stafford is way better than Goff, and at WR, the team may have the worst group in the NFL.

The Lions have a real chance of becoming the first team to have a 0-16 (2008) and a 0-17 campaign. That's why the team is in second place when ranking the worst NFL rosters.

After a 4-12 last season, the Falcons lost WR Julio Jones and C Alex Mack. Kyle Pitts, a first-round fourth pick—the highest for a TE—arrived via the draft, but is a rookie enough to replace a future Hall of Fame WR?

It may be if both WR Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage prove they weren't one-season wonders, but that won't mask the fact that QB Matt Ryan has a worst O-Line protecting him.

Also, Pitts doesn't play on defense. The unit was the fourth-worst last season. Signing veterans S Erik Harris and LB Brandon Copeland for a one-year deal doesn't solve the problem. The defense tends to be awful again so Falcons' fans shouldn't expect great things from the team.

Edited by Henno van Deventer