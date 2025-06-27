3 WR sleepers to target in 2025 fantasy football feat. Tetairoa McMillan

The wide receiver position is arguably the most important position in fantasy football, especially in points per reception (PPR) league formats. With the pass heavy approach that is the modern NFL, it is hard to find a successful fantasy football team that does not feature at least one top wide receiver in the sport.

Although names like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb are elite, there is a strong chance that all three are taken by the 1.05 draft slot this year. As a result, it is always important to find diamonds in the rough, meaning scouting talented players who can help your team but can be found in the latter stages of the selection process.

Ladd McConkey, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were all considered sleeper picks in 2024, and all became superstar players in the league and for fantasy managers as well. Let's take a look at three sleeper WR picks that can make your fantasy team standout in 2025.

3 sleeper WRs to target in 2025 fantasy football

#1. Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers ranked No. 23 in the NFL in points per game and No. 30 in the league in passing yards per game. In addition, Travis Hunter was the consensus WR1 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, Tetairoa McMillan arguably has the highest upside out of any rookie entering the NFL in 2025.

McMillan is top wide receiver who has strong hands, is very physical, and is a sharp route runner. Despite not having a clear WR1, QB Bryce Young averaged 21.16 fantasy points per game over the last seven games of the season after returning as the starter of the Panthers. If Young can keep this dominance going in 2025, McMillan could have high-end WR1 upside next year at a reasonable draft price.

#2. Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite having a strong preseason, Coleman never truly put it together last year and finished as the WR71 in PPR.

A large part of Coleman's upside comes down to situation. QB Josh Allen is one of the best players in the NFL and the Bills do not have a true WR1. Coleman showed flashes of solid play throughout the 2024 season, averaging 11.42 points per game between Week 5 and Week 9.

The Bills need someone to step up on the outside and Coleman has the route running, speed, and hands to be a top receiver in the league. The situation is there for Coleman to have a phenomenal 2025 campaign and drastically outperform his low draft stock.

#3. Rashid Shaheed

The New Orleans Saints passing game operates through star wide receiver Chris Olave. However, through the first five games of the 2024 season, Rashid Shaheed was the Saints WR1 in PPR fantasy points.

Shaheed had a ridiculously impressive 14.3 PPR points per game through the first five weeks of the season, compared to only 11.2 PPR points per game for Olave. Although his season was derailed due to injury, Shaheed showed that he has phenomenal speed and agility, yet can also make contested catches and be a top route runner as well.

Fantasy Pros is projecting Olave as the WR26 in drafts this year, but you may be able to select Shaheed, an equally involved and talented member of the Saints offense, at the WR51 position.

