3 WRs to pick over Ja'Marr Chase in 2025 fantasy football feat. CeeDee Lamb

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase completed the WR triple crown in 2024. He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). Due to this great campaign, Chase was rewarded with a major contract extension this offseason, one that makes him the highest paid WR in the league in average annual value.

In recent years, fantasy football has become dominated by the wide receiver position. It is a rarity to find a successful championship caliber team that does not feature at least one top wide receiver in the sport. However, it is sometimes difficult to distinguish and choose between some of the best athletes in the sport at the top of the draft order.

By all accounts, Chase is not expected to fall outside of the top three in the majority of fantasy drafts this season. While he may seem like the safe pick for the WR1 position, there are other options who are just as skilled and have a situation just as favorable as Chase's in Cincinnati.

3 WRs to pick over Ja'Marr Chase in 2025 fantasy football

#1. CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is only one NFL season removed from being the overall WR1 in fantasy football. During his historic 2023 campaign when he finished with 135 receptions for 1,749 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns, Lamb averaged a ridiculous 23.7 PPR fantasy points per game.

Heading into 2025, Lamb finally has a top end WR2 opposite him in Dallas. While this will create more competition for targets, it will also free up Lamb from opposing defensive double teams, something that he has seen regularly for the past year and a half. With QB Dak Prescott back to full health, Lamb should be in for a monster 2025 campaign.

#2. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is arguably the most talented wide receiver of this new generation. At the current moment, Jefferson has the NFL record for receiving yards per game during his career (96.5), according to Pro Football Reference. Since coming into the league, Jefferson has finished as the WR6, WR4, WR1, WR33 (injured filled season), and the WR2.

In 2025, there is a chance that Jefferson plays with the most talented QB of his NFL career. Although there are a lot of questions about J.J. McCarthy, Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold are no Tom Brady or Peyton Manning either, yet Jefferson has still produced at an elite rate. With an amazing complement of offensive talent, Jefferson is extremely intriguing this year.

Puka Nacua holds the NFL record for receiving yards in a rookie season (1,486) and receptions by a rookie in a game (15). However, it feels as though Nacua still has more to offer and showcase for the Rams in the future. Despite only playing 11 games in 2024, Nacua still had close to 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.

Although WR Davante Adams is now on the Rams, Nacua is the WR1 of this offensive unit at this point in their respective career's. Nacua is a swiss army knife of a receiver. He is an elite route runner, he is extremely physical, and he can operate in many spots on the offense. The presence of Adams should only further free up Nacua in 2025, and allow QB Matthew Stafford to pepper his favorite target with opportunities as well.

