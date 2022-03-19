3 young QBs who need to prove their worth in the 2022 NFL season

The NFL is a tough league, and the 2022-23 NFL season promises to be one of the strongest yet. There are no clear favorites, but the team's quarterback will always make a huge difference. The Green Bay Packers are suddenly better off with Aaron Rodgers signing again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are straight back into contention now that Tom Brady is coming back to play with them.

Many young quarterbacks, from whom much was expected last season but who did not get the right tools or opportunities to deliver, must step up this season. In the 2022 NFL season, the following quarterbacks will be in the limelight the most.

Big 2022 NFL season awaits these young QBs

#1 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Not only have you been selected as overall No. 1 in the draft, but you have also been hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent. You are expected to improve the fortunes of the franchise that has selected you. Instead, you end up with a record that is the worst in the league.

That is the story of Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the mess being created majorly by Urban Meyer and his cohorts. But again, this year, they have the first overall pick, and they will look to improve under Doug Pederson, who has a knack for developing young quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence has no more excuses in the 2022 NFL season; he must deliver on the promise of his talent.

#2 - Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance was selected third overall in last year's draft by the San Francisco 49ers giving a clear sign that they were ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, who had taken them to the Super Bowl. The time has come to reward that faith in the 2022 NFL season, where he will be the undisputed starter.

He was thrown into games sparingly as Jimmy Garoppolo retained preference the previous year. When he saw the field, he emerged with 57.7 percent completion, just five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He needs to blossom into a leading quarterback this 2022 NFL season.

#3 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Under Matt Nagy, the Chicago Bears used three quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL season and finished with a 6-11 losing record. Justin Fields, who is supposed to be the future of the franchise, threw for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His completion rate was also only 58.9 percent.

In Matt Eberflus, the Bears have hired a defensive-minder coach for the 2022 NFL season. On offense, they would need Justin Fields to hold his own to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

