4 Current NFL stars who are married to famous women feat. Russell Wilson and Tom Brady 

The NFL is a superstar-driven league. Players like Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers have driven the league into mainstream popular culture. TV ratings for the league have never been higher, and the money made by everyone in the sport is at an all-time high.

NFL players have become celebrities in their own right, and when they date or marry another famous person, it becomes headline news. Whether these couples stand the test of time or fizzle out after a few weeks doesn't matter compared to the spotlight they bring to each other. However, some famous NFL couples continue to burn bright, despite the gossip and pressure that comes with the public spotlight.

Here are four NFL players who are married to famous women.

#1 - Russell Wilson and Ciara

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

The new Denver Broncos quarterback and R&B music superstar were married in July of 2016 and are raising three children together. Wilson and Ciara have even written a children's book called "Why Not You?" It is an extension of the Why Not You Foundation, which the two started shortly after getting married.

#2 - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

Tom Brady is the most famous NFL player in sports today, and part of his fame comes from his relationship with Brazilian fashion model Giselle Bundchen. The couple have been married since 2009 and have three children together. After Brady recently unretired from the league, many have spotlighted Giselle as a reason he is back on the field, either as the supportive wife or the person that wants him out of the house again!

#3 - Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, proposed to Simone Biles in February 2022. Biles, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, is one of the most decorated athletes ever to compete in her sport and one of the best female athletes of the past decade.

#4 - Zach and Julie Ertz

UFC 274: Oliveira v Gaethje

Married in 2017, the Ertzs' are truly a sports power couple. Zach has been a standout tight end in the NFL for years, winning a Superbowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and looking to help the Arizona Cardinals win one.

While his wife Julie was a standout soccer player for the USA women's team, winning a World Cup in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far