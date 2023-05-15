4 famous celebrities you didn’t know were Raiders fans feat. Tom Hanks

The NFL and teams like the Raiders can feel like a self-contained world at times to fans, where the celebrities are only the players and everyone else is a nameless fan. However, once in a while, out of the hordes of fans that follow the sport, a few big names reveal they also scream at their televisions, boast their team's swag, or otherwise support the team.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analysts Shaun O'Hara and Kyle Brandt revealed four celebrities that are Raiders fans. Here's a look at four celebrities rocking the silver and black:

#1 - Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks at San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians

It is hard to picture the face of movies such as Catch Me if You Can, Saving Private Ryan, Toy Story, Captain Phillips and others screaming at his television set or associating with a franchise arguably themed after living in opposition with society. However, the star of Forrest Gump associates with the franchise.

#2 - Axl Rose

Axl Rose poses for camera

Axl Rose, the lead vocalist and lyricist of Guns N' Roses is also a Raiders fan. Of course, based on his style of fashion and his profession, there might not be a better personality fit than the singer.

At 61 years old, the singer has had the opportunity to watch the franchise's dominance around the bicentennial celebration of America's independence and then the steady struggles of the past 20-30 years.

#3 - Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri at Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Another person whose vibe fits nicely with the AFC West franchise, the food connoisseur of television fame has restaurants across the country. His food also goes international, with restaurants like his burger joint featured on the Carnival Cruise line getting taken all over the world.

#4 - George Lopez

George Lopez at Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

The comedian well known for his television show after his name also enjoys the team in a big way. Pictures exist of the comedian making appearances at games, even getting him on the sideline. Like Axl Rose, Lopez has had an opportunity to taste the glory days of the franchise in the 1970s and watch as they've struggled to repeat over the past 30 years.

