As the 2024 NFL draft gears up for its opening round on Thursday night, the football stars of the future will soon find out where they will be starting their professional careers.

Over the many years, the draft has given fans some hysterical moments that they remember to this day.

4 hysterical moments from the NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Will Levis' girlfriend needs to use the restroom

Will Levis was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available during the 2023 NFL draft. But this never came to fruition, and Levis would eventually be drafted by the Tennessee Titans as the first pick on the second day.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

This meant that Levis and the people he brought with him had to sit and watch the entire first day waiting for his name to be called. One of these people was his girlfriend, who had a viral moment for herself.

At one moment, the television cameras panned onto his girlfriend, who was talking to him. Her lips were facing the camera, and some people believed that she said that she needed to use the restroom and wanted to know where the bathrooms were.

Expand Tweet

#2, The Falcons draft John Wanye?

The 1971 draft class featured three quarterbacks as the top three picks for the first time, but the Atlanta Falcons would do something even more memorable during the late rounds.

In the 17th and final round of the draft, the Falcons played a prank on the league. They announced that they were drafting the famous actor John Wayne, who was in his 60s at the time, from "Apache U," a reference to his role in "Fort Apache"

The prank did not get any reaction from the room, but some believed that the Atlanta Falcons had drafted the 63-year-old actor, and the pick was official until then-commissioner Pete Rozelle removed it.

#3, The New Orleans Saints give up everything

Sometimes a team is so determined to draft a specific player that it will trade picks to ensure that it's in prime contention for that player. During the 1999 NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints took this to a whole new level.

The Saints wanted Texas running back Ricky Williams but believed that this would not happen at the 12th pick. So, the Saints traded all of their other picks in the draft to the Washington Redskins and a few in the following draft to get Williams with the No. 1 pick

But, was it worth it? Did Williams turn the Saints into a powerhouse? No. The Saints had a three-win season, and Williams never delivered until after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2002.

The move only cost the Saints the future of their franchise for the next few years.

#4, The virtual NFL draft of 2020

The pandemic prevented the 2020 draft from being held in person, so the NFL held the draft virtually. While the program was able to be done without any technical problems, having the cameras in the homes of the coaches provided some funny moments

These include Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrables' setup, which included the coach being flanked by his sons. One of them was dressed as "Frozone" from the film "The Incredibles," while the other, sporting the then-common hairstyle of a mullet, gave the camera a death stare.

Expand Tweet

But it was not only Vrable who had a viral moment. For one brief moment, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was replaced by one of his dogs, and in a power move that surprised no one, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed the world his super yacht.

Which hysterical NFL draft moment do you remember?