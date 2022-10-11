4 NFL players you did not know were Muslim feat. Aqib Talib

NFL players come from a variety of backgrounds. Some NFL players come from families with an identity built by the NFL. Others are the first players in their families to reach the NFL. Meanwhile, some players come from rich backgrounds, and others have struggled through extreme poverty. Players also come from a variety of religious backgrounds, including Islam.

Here are five surprising players who practice Islam.

1. Aqib Talib, CB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

Aqib Talib, the former number one cornerback for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, is a Muslim. The cornerback was drafted in 2008 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2012, he went to the New England Patriots, where he played until 2014.

Justin Spiro @DarkoStateNews “What Aidan Hutchinson needs to work on is developing a pass rush move.” -Aqib Talib



Well that’s encouraging for a 2nd overall pick drafted to be a pass rusher. “What Aidan Hutchinson needs to work on is developing a pass rush move.” -Aqib TalibWell that’s encouraging for a 2nd overall pick drafted to be a pass rusher.

In 2014, he landed with the Denver Broncos as part of a flurry of moves made by general manager John Elway in response to the team's loss in Super Bowl 48.

He served as the team's number one cornerback as they went on to win Super Bowl 50. He stuck around a few years after the win, but ultimately went to the Los Angeles Rams. He played a pivotal role in the team's run to reach the Super Bowl with quarterback Jared Goff.

He ultimately retired after the 2019 season. Since then, he's dabbled in commentating for the sport.

2. Mohamed Sanu, WR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Mohamad Sanu is also a Muslim. He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He stuck with the team until the end of the 2015 season. In 2016, he joined the Atlanta Falcons and made a name with Matt Ryan on their run to their infamous Super Bowl collapse to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

However, the Patriots took a liking to Sanu and brought him on board halfway through 2019. In 2020, he joined the Detroit Lions before getting moved to the San Francisco 49ers part-way through the year. In 2021, he earned 177 yards.

3. Ameer Abdullah, RB

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Ameer Abdullah, who is a Las Vegas Raiders running back, is a Muslim as well. Ameer Abdullah's NFL career started with the Detroit Lions in 2015 when he was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. In his rookie year, the running back rushed 143 times for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

He stuck with the team until 2018, when he was sent to the Minnesota Vikings. He remained with the team until halfway through 2021, when he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. His tenure didn't last long, however. In 2022, the running back signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

4. Muhammad Wilkerson, DE

New York Jets 2011 Headshots

The long-time defensive end was drafted by the New York Jets in the first-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. During his time with the team, he became known as one of the team's top players. However, he started slow. In his first year, he recorded three sacks. In 2012, he recorded five sacks, including a forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown.

Twenty-thirteen was his breakout year. He earned 10.5 sacks and 69 tackles. In 2014, he earned six sacks, marking his first decline. However, in 2015, he arguably had the best season of his career, earning 12 sacks and 64 tackles. After hitting his peak, he began to decline, earning just 7.5 sacks over the next two years.

The Green Bay Packers thought they could get something out of him, but the defensive end played just three games for the organization in 2018 before retiring.

Poll : 0 votes