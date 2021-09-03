4 NFL quarterbacks who have refused to get vaccinated 

NFL quarterbacks are often the face of their franchises and in a global pandemic. It would be ideal if they were vaccinated. But many quarterbacks have evoked their personal medical freedom, as is their right, to choose not to get vaccinated. While there is a certain wisdom in looking at the potential side effects of getting vaccinated, they pale in comparison to the side effects COVID-19 may have. That is why many of the top quarterbacks have taken the shot.

So Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers are all vaxxed while Kirk Cousins sits in his plexiglass box



Leadership from a QB is so vital to a team’s success and it’s not hard to understand why Brady, Mahomes, and Rodgers have all led their teams to Super Bowl wins https://t.co/5SmiEtYP1m — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) September 2, 2021

The quarterbacks below, however, have judged that they are better off without the vaccines. Let's find out what each of them had to say for themselves.

Quarterbacks who admit they are unvaccinated

#1 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been the poster child of the anti-vaccination movement in the NFL. He has flatly refused to consider getting vaccinated, saying "if I die, I die". This despite meetings with leading medical experts, his coach's displeasure and being dropped as the face of a hospital. His unqualified opposition to getting vaccinated has stretched to the point where he said he was considering staying surrounded by plexiglass just so that he did not have to get the jab.

#2 - Lamar Jackson

Another quarterback who has taken criticism for his anti-vaccine stance is Lamar Jackson. He has steadfastly refused to get vaccinated, despite getting COVID-19 twice. His opposition has been more qualified, as compared to Kirk Cousins, saying that he is still keeping the possibility open to getting vaccinated.

#3 - Carson Wentz

The latest news is that Carson Wentz is also unvaccinated. In announcing that, it was clear in his mind who the victim was: him. Saying that not getting vaccinated was his personal decision, as is his right, he asked other people to respect his choice while bemoaning that it would likely not be the case.

.@Colts QB Carson Wentz on his decision to not get vaccinated:



“It’s a personal decision for me and my family - I respect everyone else’s decision and I’d just ask everyone do the same for me. But I realize that’s not the world we live in.”



(via @zkeefer) pic.twitter.com/CPyyIY4i7O — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 2, 2021

#4 - Cam Newton

We came to know that Cam Newton is unvaccinated after he had to follow a five-day entry cadence protocol established for players who are yet to get vaccinated. That entire episode may have led to frustration within the New England Patriots and could have been a reason to let him go.

And one that refuses to say - Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills seem to have become an anti-vaccination movement hotspot, with vocal opponents like Cole Beasley questioning all comers who try to argue about the efficacy of vaccines with them.

Bills QB Josh Allen is going to keep personal vaccine info to himself — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) July 28, 2021

While Josh Allen has not expressly confirmed that he is unvaccinated, he chose not to reveal his vaccination status when asked. Earlier in the off-season, he was certainly unvaccinated when he told Kyle Brandt that he was still weighing his options.

Edited by Samuel Green