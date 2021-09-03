4 NFL quarterbacks who have refused to get vaccinated 

NFL quarterbacks are often the face of their franchises and in a global pandemic. It would be ideal if they were vaccinated. But many quarterbacks have evoked their personal medical freedom, as is their right, to choose not to get vaccinated. While there is a certain wisdom in looking at the potential side effects of getting vaccinated, they pale in comparison to the side effects COVID-19 may have. That is why many of the top quarterbacks have taken the shot.
The quarterbacks below, however, have judged that they are better off without the vaccines. Let's find out what each of them had to say for themselves.
Quarterbacks who admit they are unvaccinated
#1 - Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has been the poster child of the anti-vaccination movement in the NFL. He has flatly refused to consider getting vaccinated, saying "if I die, I die". This despite meetings with leading medical experts, his coach's displeasure and being dropped as the face of a hospital. His unqualified opposition to getting vaccinated has stretched to the point where he said he was considering staying surrounded by plexiglass just so that he did not have to get the jab.
#2 - Lamar Jackson
Another quarterback who has taken criticism for his anti-vaccine stance is Lamar Jackson. He has steadfastly refused to get vaccinated, despite getting COVID-19 twice. His opposition has been more qualified, as compared to Kirk Cousins, saying that he is still keeping the possibility open to getting vaccinated.
#3 - Carson Wentz
The latest news is that Carson Wentz is also unvaccinated. In announcing that, it was clear in his mind who the victim was: him. Saying that not getting vaccinated was his personal decision, as is his right, he asked other people to respect his choice while bemoaning that it would likely not be the case.
#4 - Cam Newton
We came to know that Cam Newton is unvaccinated after he had to follow a five-day entry cadence protocol established for players who are yet to get vaccinated. That entire episode may have led to frustration within the New England Patriots and could have been a reason to let him go.
And one that refuses to say - Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills seem to have become an anti-vaccination movement hotspot, with vocal opponents like Cole Beasley questioning all comers who try to argue about the efficacy of vaccines with them.
While Josh Allen has not expressly confirmed that he is unvaccinated, he chose not to reveal his vaccination status when asked. Earlier in the off-season, he was certainly unvaccinated when he told Kyle Brandt that he was still weighing his options.