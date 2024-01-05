4 QBs Jets should target as Aaron Rodgers' backup in 2024, feat. Joe Flacco and more

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season, completely changing their entire outlook. They instantly transformed from being potential playoff contenders to among the favorites to possibly compete for a Super Bowl.

Their massive expectations came crashing down just four plays into their first game when Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury that ended his season. While it's understandable that losing him basically took away their hopes of winning a Super Bowl, it didn't have to result in a completely lost season altogether.

The Jets made one massive error during the offseason by not signing a legitimate backup quarterback just in case they ran into this type of disastrous situation. They instead stuck with Zach Wilson, essentially regressing the team to their pre-Rodgers state of seemingly being hopeless.

It would be wise for the Jets to not make that same mistake again for the 2024 season. This might be essential with Rodgers being one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL and coming off of a major surgery. Considering the options that are pending free agency this year, here are four quarterbacks that they should target to back up Aaron Rodgers next season.

#1 Joe Flacco returns to the Jets to back up Aaron Rodgers

Joe Flacco

Prior to joining the Cleveland Browns to replace the injured Deshaun Watson this season, Joe Flacco spent last year with the New York Jets. Bringing him back to the organization would be a wise decision after his incredible success with the Browns. He has helped them reach the NFL Playoffs, along with their elite defense.

The Jets also have one of the best defenses in the NFL. If they held onto Flacco to back up Rodgers this season, maybe they would also be competing in the postseason rather than watching from home.

#2 Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew

The Indianapolis Colts decided to sign one of the best overall backup quarterbacks, Gardner Minshew, as an alternative plan for Anthony Richardson. When the rookie went down with a season-ending injury, Minshew stepped in andkept them in the race for the NFL Playoffs.

He has consistently been one of the most reliable backup quarterbacks, succeessfully filling in for the Philadelphia Eagles for a brief time last year. Minshew has proven he can keep teams competitive, and given the Jets' talented roster, he makes sense as a top target for New York during the offseason.

#3 Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota

He is unlikely to get another opportunity to be a full-time starting quarterback. However, Marcus Mariota has been a useful contributor for every team he has played for so far. He profiles as one of the best backup signal-callers in the entire NFL and is more than capable of stepping in and winning games if the starter goes down.

With Aaron Rodgers aging and coming off of a major injury, his health is going to be a concern for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. It's hard to know if he will be able to hold up until he officially does so. Bringing in Mariota as his back up is one of the best insurance plans the Jets can target, just as the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles have done with him.

#4 Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett

With the exception of two seasons as a starter for the Colts, Jacoby Brissett has spent his entire career as one of the most reliable back-up quarterbacks in the NFL. He may not possess the upside that some of the other options have, but his floor is one of the safest of the group. This makes him an ideal backup quarterback.

In eight NFL seasons, Brissett has a solid ratio of 66 total touchdowns against 23 interceptions. His is an ideal example of a game manager at the quarterback position, which sometimes has a negative conotation, but is a valuable quality for a backup. Brissett should be on the list of options for the Jets in 2024.