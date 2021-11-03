4 reasons to believe the Patriots are turning their season around

The New England Patriots are 4-4 and only one win behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division lead. That is quite the turnaround after a 1-3 start to the season with a rookie quarterback under center.

The Patriots have now won back-to-back games and should have the playoffs in mind given the logjam found in the AFC standings. So are they for real?

Here are four reasons why Patriots fans should truly believe the team has turned the ship around after a slow start.

4 reasons to believe the Patriots are turning things around

#4 - Their latest win over a good team

The Patriots just went on the road and took down the Los Angeles Chargers by a final of 27-24. A win like this helps the team move past the narrative that they can only take down inferior competition.

The Chargers look like legitimate contenders and the fact the Patriots beat them on the road is impressive. New England entered the day with two wins over the New York Jets and one over the Houston Texans. Beating the Chargers proves they can hang with the best.

#3 - Success away from home

The Patriots are now 3-0 on the road this year compared to an ugly 1-4 record at home. The statistics tell us they should come back down to Earth and improve at home as the season progresses.

Even getting close to .500 at home should mean the Patriots will fight for a playoff spot given their early success on the road. The NFL may be the toughest league in which to win a game away from home.

The Patriots being better on the road has shown their mental toughness this season.

#2 - Damien Harris is getting hot

The Patriots are usually known for employing a committee approach at running back. That is not the case this year as Damien Harris is clearly the number one option.

Harris ran for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers and has three 100-yard games this season. He is the only runner with at least 100 yards this year on the roster and the idea of pairing him with Mac Jones is working to perfection.

A more balanced attack on offense will only open things up for Patriots offensive coordiantor Josh McDaniels moving forward.

#1 - The progression of Mac Jones

Mac Jones playing well has been the key to success since Week 1. He has lived up to the hype since the team chose him over Cam Newton.

Jones' worst game of the season came in Week 3 when he threw three interceptions against the New Orleans Saints. He has since recovered and only has a total of six on the season compared to nine touchdown passes.

Perhaps the most telling sign of the team's improvement is the fact Jones did not throw a touchdown in the win over the Chargers. Instead, the entire team came together for an impressive victory.

That in itself is telling of the turnaround in New England.

