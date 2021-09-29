NFL Rumors: 4 Super Bowl contenders that should consider signing Jamie Collins

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell released Jamie Collins on Tuesday after the team was unable to secure a trade for the 31-year-old linebacker.

Following Collins’ release, the Lions have now turned to rookie Derrick Barnes to fill Collins' role. The 113th pick in the 2021 NFL draft started his first game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and did what he had to do. He produced four stops and played around half of the Lions' defensive snaps.

Which Super Bowl contenders should sign Jamie Collins?

#1 – Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' offense is as powerful as any in the league, however their Achillies heel has been their defense.

Since Patrick Mahomes was named the starting quarterback, his high-powered offense could compensate for the lack of quality on the defensive side of the ball. However, in 2021, the Chiefs defense has been exposed too many times already this season.

In the three games played so far, the Chiefs have given up 29 points to the Browns, 36 to the Ravens and 30 against the Chargers. This is not a winning formula and as great as Mahomes is, there are going to be times when he can't get it done and the defense is going to need a stop. This is where maybe Jamie Collins can come in.

He can sure up their linebacker core and provide some experience to a defense that can't stop the run at the moment.

#2 – San Francisco 49ers

Similar to the Chiefs, the 49ers have an OK defense and could possibly snap up Collins if they wanted to.

The 49ers defense could be something special if they had a player with the experience and ability to rush the passer like Collins to partner with Fred Warner. With Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the 49ers are likely not to win any shootouts. Their defense with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner is good, but add in Jamie Collins and suddenly it could become very good.

#3 – Los Angeles Rams

Already boasting a great defense with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, adding Jamie Collins would solidify the linebacker core for Sean McVay's team.

With Matthew Stafford now at the helm, the Rams and their high-octane offense is sitting pretty at 3-0. The Rams could offer the 31-year-old a pay-as-you-play deal, the kind of contract that would be salary cap friendly.

Collins' experience would be good for the Rams, if he were to be added to the linebacker's room alongside Leonard Floyd, Troy Reeder, Justin Hollins and Kenny Young.

#4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The much vaunted Todd Bowles defense of 2020 is showing signs of a Super Bowl hangover.

Teams struggled to score points against the Buccaneers' defense last season, yet in three games this year, the Buccaneers have given up 29, 25 and 34 points. That is hardly the defense the league saw terrorize Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl last season.

Adding Collins to a defensive side of the ball that already has Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett is going to lead to good things. Collins could be the perfect role player for the Bucs defense as they look to defend their 2020 Super Bowl win.

Where Collins ends up is anyone's guess, but any Super Bowl contender would be foolish not to at least entertain the idea of signing the veteran linebacker.

Edited by Samuel Green