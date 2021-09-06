4 teams that could move to a dual-threat QB offense in 2021 

Will the dual-threat, two-quarterback offense be a new trend in 2021? One of the most beneficial aspects of an NFL offense is the chance to keep opposing defenses guessing. Usually, a good passing attack and solid running back allow for teams to create a dual threat that creates many scoring opportunities. It's just as important now as being a backup quarterback.

Several teams throughout the league have found themselves in the unique position of having would-be starting quarterbacks now playing as backups. These backups have the ability to stretch the field while playing their hand at the receiver. Here's a look at four teams that can move to a dual-threat, two-QB offense.

What teams can send out two quarterbacks in a dual-threat offense?

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have named Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback. Many wondered who would land the job, being that Taysom Hill is also a capable passer. Now that Winston has taken the job, Hill can be used in the same way he was used when Drew Brees was still the quarterback.

Hill is a dual-threat himself, being able to throw the ball and also as a reliable goalline receiver. Shown above, Brees threw a perfect 20-yard TD to Hill. Winston and the Saints would do well to allow Hill to line up as a receiver once again. More trickery could come, with Winston possibly returning the favor lining up as a receiver for Hill.

San Francisco 49ers

The drama ahead of Week 1 has seemingly come to an end with Jimmy Garoppolo looking set to hold out as the starter for the San Franciso 49ers. Now the 49ers can use rookie Trey Lance as a dual-threat option in other passing packages. Lance has impressed in the preseason, leaving people to question whether he should take the starting job over Garoppolo.

49ers’ QB Trey Lance has a small "chip" in his finger and is expected to miss about a week, per HC Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

Unfortunately, Trey Lance has a hand injury that could keep the rookie from taking the field in week 1, so expect Lance to possibly be utilized in a dual-threat, two-quarterback offense in the following week's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears

Andy Dalton has taken over the reins for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields seems to be the more capable starting quarterback, but Dalton's experience has won him the job for now. The good news is that Fields can now be used in dual-threat pass and run packages.

Justin Fields: 111.6 passer rating when under pressure this preseason



1st among rookie QBs 🥇 pic.twitter.com/bEQEg6nDwM — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2021

Fields is a capable passer and has been one of the highest-rated rookies during the preseason. Head coach Matt Nagy would do well to find a way to use Fields in a deeper, dual-threat passing attack along with Dalton. Trading off both of the quarterback's skillsets could help the Bears come away with surprise plays all season.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most unique passer situations in the NFL. All three of the quarterbacks on their roster have shown they have what it takes to be starters. Jalen Hurts has officially been named as the starter, but Joe Flacco as the backup to Hurts is nothing to scoff at.

Flacco was once the promised man for the Baltimore Ravens, and he is now sitting as one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league. Even more interesting is the fact that the Eagles traded for Gardner Minshew. Minshew comes over from the Jacksonville Jaguars and currently sits as the #3 quarterback for the Eagles. If played right, Hurts and one of the backup quarterbacks could combine to be one of the most confusing dual-threat offenses for opposing defenses to figure out.

