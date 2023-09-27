4 times Mac Jones was allegedly involved in 'dirty plays' feat. Sauce Gardner low blow in 2023 Week 3

While the NFL is no stranger to intense rivalries and competitive spirit, Mac Jones has found himself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason – being labeled a 'Dirty Player.' It's a moniker that has haunted him throughout his career, as accusations of foul play have cast shadows over his performances on the gridiron.

In this article, we delve into the intriguing saga of Mac Jones, exploring four major instances where he has been accused of engaging in 'dirty plays.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Our focus narrows down to the most recent incident that sent shockwaves through the NFL community: the 2023 Week 3 clash between the Patriots and Jets, where Sauce Gardner accused Jones of hitting him in his private parts.

Join us as we unravel the controversy, shedding light on the other controversies that have left fans and critics alike questioning the quarterback's actions.

Mac Jones' controversial moments in NFL

#1 Nov. 7, 2021: Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

In Week 9 of the 2021 regular season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones faced accusations of a questionable move following a 24–6 victory over the Panthers. Brian Burns, the defensive end, sacked and dispossessed Jones early in the game.

Expand Tweet

In a bid to prevent Burns from recovering the loose ball, Mac Jones clutched onto Burns's foot as he fell on the field. This led to Frankie Luvu eventually securing the ball for Carolina. Although Burns was momentarily injured, he returned to play. Despite the incident, no penalty or fine was imposed on Jones.

#2 Oct. 24, 2022: Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

During Week 7 of the 2022 regular season, the Patriots clashed with the Chicago Bears, culminating in a 14-33 loss. Mac Jones faced scrutiny not just for the defeat, but also for two contentious plays involving Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Brisker alleged that he sensed an intentional attempt by Jones to strike him in a sensitive area during the game.

Expand Tweet

The initial incident witnessed Jones extending his leg, making contact with Brisker's shin. The second occurrence involved Jones's foot connecting below the belt.

“Looking back, when he first slid, he had tried to trip me," Brisker said. "So, I feel like the second time was intentional. After looking back at the film, it looked intentional. But after the game, he came up to me and apologized. But I’ll say, the first two times, it looked very intentional during those slides.”

Although Brisker felt some discomfort initially, he later assured that he was alright. Additionally, he accepted Mac Jones's apology after the game.

#3 Dec. 24, 2022: Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Once more, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found himself embroiled in controversy. During Week 16 of the 2022 regular season, the Patriots faced a disappointing 18-22 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Expand Tweet

This match marked the third occasion Jones was branded as a 'dirty player.' In a questionable move, Jones dove at the legs of Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, following a fumble return by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. The pass was later ruled out as incomplete. Apple, following the game, stated:

“He tripped me. I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Subsequently, the NFL levied fines of $13,367 for that play and an additional $10,609 for a separate unnecessary roughness infraction.

You might also like - Why does Dak Prescott wear long sleeves? Unearthing Cowboys QB's quirks

#4 Sept. 24, 2023: Patriots vs. New York Jets

Following New England's narrow 15-10 victory in New Jersey, a contentious moment arose as Gardner accused Mac Jones of a low blow during a QB sneak, targeting the Jets' cornerback in a sensitive area.

Expand Tweet

Following the game, Gardener recalled the incident in the locker room:

"He and I got tackled, [and] he reached his hand up to try to like, get me to help him up, and I just like, moved his hand out of the way. Then he got up, and he just came up to me and was like, 'Good job.' And while he said that, he hit me in my private parts."

The situation escalated as Mac Jones persisted in pushing after the whistle, prompting Jets defenders, including Gardner, to retaliate. C.J. Mosley eventually slammed Jones to the ground, but the game continued. Gardner also revealed he needed to ice up after the game.