4 ways Patriots can hit reset in 2024 feat. Russell Wilson, Tee Higgins and more

The New England Patriots have fallen on hard times. They haven't won a playoff game and have had two losing seasons since winning Super Bowl LIII to cap off the 2018 NFL season. Through Week 16, they have a 4-11 record, their lowest win total since 2000, Bill Belichick's first season as head coach.

Worse yet, they became the first team since 1938 to lose three consecutive games despite giving up ten points or less. The six-time Super Bowl champions have hit rock bottom, and sweeping changes within the franchise are bound to happen.

But in a league where one-year transformations are possible, this squad with a proud winning tradition can set their sails in the right direction by making some decisions that make much sense. Here are four measures they can explore to turn the tide for the better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Sign free-agent wide receiver Tee Higgins

Higgins has lived under Ja'Marr Chase's shadow with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the former Clemson standout has proven he can be the top wide receiver elsewhere.

Despite losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, Higgins dominated in Chase's absence, finishing with five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

With his rookie contract expiring after this season, other NFL teams will bid for his services once the free agency period starts. There's a chance the Bengals will bring him back because they must clear cap room for Chase's impending contract extension.

Therefore, the Patriots must cast their lot for Higgins. If they did sign him, New England would get a top wideout with two 1,000-yard seasons in four years. However, the surging wide receiver market means he won't come cheap.

His lower numbers and injury history diminish his leverage during contract negotiations. But, as Spotrac shared, Tee Higgins' fair market value is an average annual salary of $16.4 million. That's a considerable price New England can pay, given that they will have Higgins during his prime years.

2. Bring in Russell Wilson as a bridge quarterback for the Patriots

The Athletic's Dianna Russini tweeted that the Denver Broncos are leaning toward cutting Russell Wilson during the first few days of the 2024 league year. His $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 has become the point of contention between the two parties.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers are some of the teams rumored to pursue Wilson once he gets released. However, the Patriots can throw their bid and get an experienced quarterback who has won a Super Bowl.

While Wilson has had his head-scratching moments during the 2023 season, it hasn't been all that bad. He had a solid Week 16 performance against New England, finishing with 25 completions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson has completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns and 341 yards from the ground. Those are respectable numbers from someone who has some football left in him.

More importantly, the Patriots can negotiate a cap-friendly contract as their short-term quarterback option. He can be the bridge for what they must do next.

3. Select a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

While every position in a football team is essential, having a good quarterback covers several roster holes. The New England Patriots can select a talented signal-caller if their current draft position sticks.

The Patriots have the fourth-worst record in the league, giving them the fourth overall selection in the upcoming rookie draft. The Chicago Bears have the first pick via a trade with the Carolina Panthers and will likely get USC's Caleb Williams.

The Arizona Cardinals are at number two and might select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or an offensive lineman. The Washington Commanders are next, and it's up to them if they will draft a quarterback, even if they have the up-and-coming Sam Howell.

But as Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicted, Washington might pick LSU's Malik Nabers at number three. If that happens, New England has a shot at North Carolina's Drake Maye, the ACC's 2022 Player of the Year.

The New England Patriots can select quarterback Drake Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite being a highly talented prospect, starting him at once in the NFL might not help his confidence. However, getting Russell Wilson as the starter for some years and a mentor for Maye could set the struggling franchise in the right direction.

4. Get an offensive-minded head coach

No one can argue against Belichick's illustrious track record with this franchise. Some football fans put more credit on Tom Brady for those Super Bowl victories, but the long-time mentor has done his part. But their struggles in putting points on the board call for a shift in mentality at the helm.

The Patriots must put a premium on offense because they have division rivals who have high-powered offenses (Miami and Buffalo). The New York Jets could also improve once four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers returns. They must match their production in hopes of winning the AFC East again.

New England hasn't paid attention to building their offense, as shown by having Matt Patricia call plays on that side in 2022. This year, Bill O'Brien has been inconsistent.

If reports about Belichick parting ways with the Patriots after 23 seasons are accurate, owner Robert Kraft must aim for a head coach who can help Wilson succeed while Maye learns on the fly and Higgins flourishes.