 4 worst landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024 feat. Commanders and more

Russell Wilson's time at the Denver Broncos is all but over as the veteran quarterback has been benched for the final two games of the 2023-24 NFL season. The 35-year-old is expected to hit free agency or be traded before the start of the new league year, with multiple teams in the running.

Wilson had a much better 2023 season after an erratic debut season in Denver. He expects to be cut by the franchise and recent reports suggest the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are potential landing spots.

There aren't many better quarterbacks around than Russell Wilson. However, performances will suffer if he makes another detrimental move, like the one to Broncos turned out to be. Wilson wrapped up the season with an impressive stat line, amassing 3,070 passing yards and delivering 26 touchdown passes with a mere eight interceptions. His completion rate stood at 66.4%.

Let's look at Russell Wilson's worst landing spot in before the 2024 season.

4 Worst landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024

#4, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' plans for the 2024 season are uncertain with Kirk Cousins' contract nearing an end. The team could draft a high-end talent and need a bridge option, so Russell Wilson fits the bill.

However, the 35-year-old can no longer carry a team and is unlikely to come cheap. Given how he has fallen out at Denver and his inconsistent returns, the Vikings could well prefer to have Cousins on board despite his suitors.

#3, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are set to seek a new quarterback in 2024 following the conclusion of the Mac Jones era. Wilson fits the bill, only if Bill Belichick is still around the club.

The Patriots head coach might look for a quick fix but the franchise could go in a different direction. There is more incentive in drafting a quarterback in a rookie contract and Wilson could once again end up eventually on the bench.

#2, Las Vegas Raiders

Russell Wilson could very well find himself plying his trade for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. The LA franchise already has some dead money with Jimmy Garoppolo now a backup.

The Raiders must break free from relying on aging veteran quarterbacks and initiate a reset of their roster to establish a new timeline for success. While Wilson may no longer perform at a Pro Bowl level, he remains a quarterback capable of starting for a team, but that shouldn't be the Raiders.

#1, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are on the lookout for a stable starting quarterback and Russell Wilson could be it. However, the Commanders are riddled with uncertainty around head coach Ron Rivera's future. The franchise has an early draft pick and could rope in a new face, further creating tension for the role of a starting quarterback.

The Commanders wanted Wilson when he decided to move in 2022, but he wouldn't waive the no-trade clause to move to Washington. Moving to a franchise Wilson passed on two years before makes little sense now.