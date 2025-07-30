40+ best Amon-Ra St. Brown-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown will be entering his fifth NFL season in 2025. The Detroit Lions wide receiver is expected to play a key role in the team's offense.

Last season, St. Brown totaled 1,263 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 115 receptions during the regular season. He contributed to the Lions winning the NFC North, but Detroit was defeated by the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round.

Nonetheless, since St. Brown has established himself as one of the top wideouts in the league, many fantasy football players will also be using him to score big points in the upcoming season.

If you're looking to create a fantasy team name around St. Brown, we've listed some options you can choose from.

Top Amon-Ra St. Brown fantasy football team names to use in 2025

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at 40+ Amon-Ra St. Brown-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Any Given Sun God Amon The Edge Of Glory The Ra-volution St. Brownie Points Amon A Boat! CinnAmon-Rall I'll Make Amon Out Of You Amon Us Amon Fire! BohemAmon-Rapsody The St. Brown Renaissance Amonster's Inc Hannah Amontana Amon A Hot Streak Amon Of My Word Brownton Abbey No Amon No Cry St. Brown Eyed Girl Amon-Ramen Noodles CinnAmon Toast Crunch Amon A Roll Amon Flour Amon Friends Amon It Amon Joy Amon on a Mission Amon Top of the World Amon to Please Amon-Ra Rising This Is Amon's World Laurence of Amon-Rabia Party Amonster St. Brown's Fire The Ra Connection Amon Speed Dial Amon Two Three Four Code Brown The Brown Town Is Back In Ra End Zone Amon-Ra’s Solar Power What Can Brown Do For You? Wrath of Amon

St. Brown and the Lions will kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7.

