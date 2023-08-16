40 best Derrick Henry-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Derrick Henry will be playing in his eighth year in the NFL during the 2023 campaign. However, the Tennesee Titans star remains one of the best running backs in the league.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Henry has played 102 regular-season games and has racked up a whopping 8,335 rushing yards on 1,750 carries with 78 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 1,244 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 127 receptions.

Henry is also usually a reliable fantasy football option when he is fit and available. The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last season, racking up 269.76 fantasy points.

However, despite Henry's best efforts, Tennesse failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and finished second in the AFC South behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans were on course to reach the postseason before a seven-game losing streak, which eventually saw them finish with a 7-10 record.

It will be interesting to see whether Henry will be able to stack up the rushing touchdowns in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

40 of the best Derrick Henry-inspired fantasy football team names

As we edge closer toward the 2023 NFL season, there are still a few fantasy team managers who are pondering team names. If you need assistance in getting creative with your fantasy football team names, we are here to help.

Here's a look at 40 Derrick Henry-inspired fantasy football team names that you can try in 2023:

King Henry Derricky Shuffle Shocka Oiler Derricks Stiff-armed and Dangerous The Two-Two Train The Little Tractor Oh, Henry! Tractorcito Regarding Henry Derrick Henry Fonda Flaming Oil Derricks Remember the Titans Music City Miracle Worker Remembering Henry Henry the Great Where the Henry am I? Derrick To Be Great Search and Destroy Henry The Eight Yards and a Cloud of Dust Man Among Boys Beast Mode Always On The Finisher Dangerous Derrick. Prince Henry. Downhill Henry Derrick and the Dominoes Henry Given Sunday Derrick ‘n Roll Henry Winkler Henry’s Heroes Maximum Derrick Henry Connick Jr. King Henry The Fifth TD Henry Questions? Alabama Slammas With Henry Luck Henry Time, Henry Place Henry Thing Goes Get Derrick or Die Trying