40 best Derrick Henry-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

By Arnold
Modified Aug 16, 2023 16:05 GMT
Derrick Henry will be playing in his eighth year in the NFL during the 2023 campaign. However, the Tennesee Titans star remains one of the best running backs in the league.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Henry has played 102 regular-season games and has racked up a whopping 8,335 rushing yards on 1,750 carries with 78 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 1,244 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 127 receptions.

Henry is also usually a reliable fantasy football option when he is fit and available. The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last season, racking up 269.76 fantasy points.

However, despite Henry's best efforts, Tennesse failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and finished second in the AFC South behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans were on course to reach the postseason before a seven-game losing streak, which eventually saw them finish with a 7-10 record.

It will be interesting to see whether Henry will be able to stack up the rushing touchdowns in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

40 of the best Derrick Henry-inspired fantasy football team names

As we edge closer toward the 2023 NFL season, there are still a few fantasy team managers who are pondering team names. If you need assistance in getting creative with your fantasy football team names, we are here to help.

Here's a look at 40 Derrick Henry-inspired fantasy football team names that you can try in 2023:

  1. King Henry
  2. Derricky Shuffle
  3. Shocka
  4. Oiler Derricks
  5. Stiff-armed and Dangerous
  6. The Two-Two Train
  7. The Little Tractor
  8. Oh, Henry!
  9. Tractorcito
  10. Regarding Henry
  11. Derrick Henry Fonda
  12. Flaming Oil Derricks
  13. Remember the Titans
  14. Music City Miracle Worker
  15. Remembering Henry
  16. Henry the Great
  17. Where the Henry am I?
  18. Derrick To Be Great
  19. Search and Destroy
  20. Henry The Eight Yards and a Cloud of Dust
  21. Man Among Boys
  22. Beast Mode Always On
  23. The Finisher
  24. Dangerous Derrick.
  25. Prince Henry.
  26. Downhill Henry
  27. Derrick and the Dominoes
  28. Henry Given Sunday
  29. Derrick ‘n Roll
  30. Henry Winkler
  31. Henry’s Heroes
  32. Maximum Derrick
  33. Henry Connick Jr.
  34. King Henry The Fifth TD
  35. Henry Questions?
  36. Alabama Slammas
  37. With Henry Luck
  38. Henry Time, Henry Place
  39. Henry Thing Goes
  40. Get Derrick or Die Trying

