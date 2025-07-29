40+ best Ja'Marr Chase-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

Ja'Marr Chase has established himself as one of the finest wideouts in the NFL ever since the Cincinnati Bengals took him with the No. 5 selection in the 2021 draft. The receiver has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four seasons with the franchise.

Last season, Chase led the league in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions. He posted 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions, forging an excellent partnership with Cincinnati quarterback. Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals still failed to qualify for the playoffs.

This offseason, Chase signed a blockbuster four-year, $161 million extension with the Bengals. He is the highest-paid wideout in the NFL on annual average value.

Since Chase is also a top fantasy football target, some fantasy players might look to create team names around the receiver.

Top Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football team names

Here's a look at 40+ Ja'Marr Chase-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Ja'Marr You Not Entertained? Dude, Where's Ja'Marr? Ja'Marrs Attacks! Ja'Marr Ja'Marr Binks Chase Jam The Ja'Martian Ja'Marr-a-Lago Ja'Marrican Sniper Mac & Chase Record Chasin' The Amazing Chase Ja'Marr Ja'Merrier Chase Ventura: Pet Detective Ja'Marrican Pie ChaseX Ja'Marrley & Me Thirty Seconds to Ja'Marrs Don’t Go Chase-ing Waterfalls High-Speed Chase Ja'Marrican Beauty Ja'Marrican Graffiti Ja'Marrican Horror Story Ja'Marrican Idol The Ace Chase Ja'Marrican Ninja Warrior Ja'Marrican Woman Ja'Marrican Psycho Ja'Marrkin Me Crazy! Ja'Marrmageddon Ja'March Madness Chasing Victory Ja'Marry Poppins People's Chase Awards Sweet Home AlaJa'Marr The Ja'Marrtrix Chase of Base Thrill of the Chase Last Chase Goodbye A Quiet Chase Ja'Marr You Serious? Worst Chase Scenario A Chase Of A Lifetime A Chase Toward The Stars The Super Ja'Marrio Brothers Mace My Chase Chasing Glory The Chase Bank Of Touchdowns

Chase and the Bengals will open their 2025 season on the road when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.

