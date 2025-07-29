  • home icon
  40+ best Ja'Marr Chase-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

40+ best Ja'Marr Chase-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Modified Jul 29, 2025 15:49 GMT
40+ best Ja'Marr Chase-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

Ja'Marr Chase has established himself as one of the finest wideouts in the NFL ever since the Cincinnati Bengals took him with the No. 5 selection in the 2021 draft. The receiver has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four seasons with the franchise.

Last season, Chase led the league in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions. He posted 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions, forging an excellent partnership with Cincinnati quarterback. Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals still failed to qualify for the playoffs.

This offseason, Chase signed a blockbuster four-year, $161 million extension with the Bengals. He is the highest-paid wideout in the NFL on annual average value.

Since Chase is also a top fantasy football target, some fantasy players might look to create team names around the receiver.

Top Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football team names

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Here's a look at 40+ Ja'Marr Chase-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Ja'Marr You Not Entertained?
  2. Dude, Where's Ja'Marr?
  3. Ja'Marrs Attacks!
  4. Ja'Marr Ja'Marr Binks
  5. Chase Jam
  6. The Ja'Martian
  7. Ja'Marr-a-Lago
  8. Ja'Marrican Sniper
  9. Mac & Chase
  10. Record Chasin'
  11. The Amazing Chase
  12. Ja'Marr Ja'Merrier
  13. Chase Ventura: Pet Detective
  14. Ja'Marrican Pie
  15. ChaseX
  16. Ja'Marrley & Me
  17. Thirty Seconds to Ja'Marrs
  18. Don’t Go Chase-ing Waterfalls
  19. High-Speed Chase
  20. Ja'Marrican Beauty
  21. Ja'Marrican Graffiti
  22. Ja'Marrican Horror Story
  23. Ja'Marrican Idol
  24. The Ace Chase
  25. Ja'Marrican Ninja Warrior
  26. Ja'Marrican Woman
  27. Ja'Marrican Psycho
  28. Ja'Marrkin Me Crazy!
  29. Ja'Marrmageddon
  30. Ja'March Madness
  31. Chasing Victory
  32. Ja'Marry Poppins
  33. People's Chase Awards
  34. Sweet Home AlaJa'Marr
  35. The Ja'Marrtrix
  36. Chase of Base
  37. Thrill of the Chase
  38. Last Chase Goodbye
  39. A Quiet Chase
  40. Ja'Marr You Serious?
  41. Worst Chase Scenario
  42. A Chase Of A Lifetime
  43. A Chase Toward The Stars
  44. The Super Ja'Marrio Brothers
  45. Mace My Chase
  46. Chasing Glory
  47. The Chase Bank Of Touchdowns

Chase and the Bengals will open their 2025 season on the road when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

