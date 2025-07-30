40+ best Joe Burrow-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

Joe Burrow will enter his sixth year with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 season. The quarterback is expected to play a critical role for the team after having a stellar run last season.

Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season, but couldn't get Cincinnati into the playoffs. He was named the Comeback Player of the Year, the second time he won the award.

Burrow guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, where his team lost to the LA Rams. He will aim to lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

If you're looking to create a fantasy team name around Burrow for the 2025 season, we've listed some of the best that you can choose from.

Top Joe Burrow fantasy football team names to use in 2025

Here's a look at 40+ Joe Burrow-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Beg, Burrow and Steal Burrowito Bowl Joey Franchise The Real Slim Joey My Name Is…Slim Burrow You’re On Burrowed Time The More You Joe Joe Exotic Burrow’s Churros G.I. Joe Rock You Like a Burrowcane Burrowed Treasure Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Burrows Joe Cool The More You Joe Wake Me Up Before You Burrow Don’t Joe Chasin Waterfalls Boulevard of Burrow-ken Dreams Geaux Burreaux The Joe Throwgan Experience MarlBurrow Man Joe Burrowgan Better Business Burrow The Burrow-que Period Burrow, Row, Row Your Boat Hot Fudge Burrownies Run Burrow Run Til I Collapse Burrow’s Pocket Bon Joe B The Joek's on You Pros vs Joes Above-Average Joes Joe State A Burrow To Remember Down My Burrow Holw Joe of Arc Burrowing in Cincinnati Let's Smoke With Joe Joe to The Toe Joe Knows Best Deep Pocket Joe Burrowing Through Defenses

Burrow and the Bengals will kick off their 2025 season on the road when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.

