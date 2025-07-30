  • home icon
40+ best Joe Burrow-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:37 GMT
Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
40+ best Joe Burrow-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025 - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow will enter his sixth year with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 season. The quarterback is expected to play a critical role for the team after having a stellar run last season.

Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season, but couldn't get Cincinnati into the playoffs. He was named the Comeback Player of the Year, the second time he won the award.

Burrow guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, where his team lost to the LA Rams. He will aim to lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

If you're looking to create a fantasy team name around Burrow for the 2025 season, we've listed some of the best that you can choose from.

Top Joe Burrow fantasy football team names to use in 2025

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at 40+ Joe Burrow-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Beg, Burrow and Steal
  2. Burrowito Bowl
  3. Joey Franchise
  4. The Real Slim Joey
  5. My Name Is…Slim Burrow
  6. You’re On Burrowed Time
  7. The More You Joe
  8. Joe Exotic
  9. Burrow’s Churros
  10. G.I. Joe
  11. Rock You Like a Burrowcane
  12. Burrowed Treasure
  13. Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Burrows
  14. Joe Cool
  15. The More You Joe
  16. Wake Me Up Before You Burrow
  17. Don’t Joe Chasin Waterfalls
  18. Boulevard of Burrow-ken Dreams
  19. Geaux Burreaux
  20. The Joe Throwgan Experience
  21. MarlBurrow Man
  22. Joe Burrowgan
  23. Better Business Burrow
  24. The Burrow-que Period
  25. Burrow, Row, Row Your Boat
  26. Hot Fudge Burrownies
  27. Run Burrow Run
  28. Til I Collapse Burrow’s Pocket
  29. Bon Joe B
  30. The Joek's on You
  31. Pros vs Joes
  32. Above-Average Joes
  33. Joe State
  34. A Burrow To Remember
  35. Down My Burrow Holw
  36. Joe of Arc
  37. Burrowing in Cincinnati
  38. Let's Smoke With Joe
  39. Joe to The Toe
  40. Joe Knows Best
  41. Deep Pocket Joe
  42. Burrowing Through Defenses

Burrow and the Bengals will kick off their 2025 season on the road when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Ribin Peter
