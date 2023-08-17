40 best Jordan Love-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Jordan Love will take center stage for the Green Bay Packers this year. The quarterback is set to fill in some big shoes after Aaron Rodgers' departure from the team in the offseason.

Love has started in just one NFL game across his two-year career so far. He’s appeared in 10 games total, recorded up 606 yards and three touchdowns on 50 of his 83 pass attempts.

Nonetheless, with the spotlight now on Love as the Packers' new starting quarterback, many have wondered whether he can rack up the fantasy points like Rodgers used to.

Love has managed to put up a rather underwhelming 32.8 fantasy points in total across two years in Green Bay. However, it's safe to say that his numbers will only get better with more games under his belt for the 2023 NFL campaign.

40 of the best Jordan Love-inspired fantasy football team names

Coming up with a creative fantasy football team name is important. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around the new Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, we've got you covered.

List of Jordan Love Fantasy Football Team Names 2023:

No Jordanary Love Love of My Life Love and War For the Love of the Game All You Need Is Love, And Some WRs Air Jordan Tough Love Love Conquers All Gonna Take A Lotta Love Love Connection No Jordanary Love From Rodgers With Love What's Love Got To Do With It Love All The Jordan Rules Finding Love Love Me Tender Spread Love Air Raid Jordan Lovin’ The Pack Love Strikes Back Jordan’s Victory Parade The Love Train Love Hurts Love Stinks! Love Of My Fantasy Life Love Bombing Unrequited Love Just For Love Love Will Find a Way No Love Loss Love Potion Number Ten Lovestruck! Lucky in Love All’s Fair in Love and Football Love Handles King of Jordans Jordan Air Force It Must Have Been Love Best of My Love