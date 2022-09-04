40 Best Christian McCaffrey fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

In the NFL's fantasy football season, we appreciate the excitement involved in building a squad to take part in a league. On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season of American football. It's time to build your fantasy teams and select the top NFL players.

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers is one player with high expectations in the upcoming season. Let's look at some of the Christian McCaffrey-inspired fantasy football team names.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 ranked player in fantasy football Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 ranked player in fantasy football 😈 https://t.co/1EcLi1aQGT

Here are some Christian McCaffrey-inspired fantasy football names-

Run CMC.

Fanatical Christians.

Golden McCaffrey.

Christian Missionaries.

McCaffrican Camericans.

Good Ole Christian Boys.

Christian Zealots.

Catch 22.

Christian Sunday School.

The C-Mac Attack.

Christian Religion.

C-Mac the Knife.

McCaffiene High.

Wired on the McCaffinator.

Onward Christian Soldiers.

Dairy Sanders.

The McCaffinator.

Christian and the Heathens.

Living the Christian Life.

C-Mac Daddy.

Christian Metal.

The McCaffinator’s Coffee.

Faithful Christians.

MC Hammers.

Christian “Mingle” McCaffrey.

Crispy McChicken.

By Mike O’Halloran.

McCaffré: Good is Brewing.

Christian Addiction.

Born Again Christian.

McCafré Creamers.

McC and Destroy.

The McCaffree Sprits.

Christian’s Sunday School.

McC-king Missles.

Christian Demolition.

I McC What You Did There.

McCarolina.

Christian McCats.

The Count of Monte Christian.

Where to draft Christian McCaffrey in fantasy football 2022?

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was drafted in 2017 and his first three years with the team were very impressive.

His career's best performances came in the 2019 season. In 16 games, he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 116 receptions for 1,005 yards and four receiving touchdowns. The fantasy managers who had him were in luck that season.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey has struggled with injuries over the past two years. He has played only 10 games in the last two seasons and, as such, did not stand out in fantasy football.

Based on his injury history, drafting McCaffrey is a gamble. For this reason, you would be better off selecting Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler or Aaron Jones. Derrick Henry is also a potential risk due to his injury last season.

