40 Best D.K. Metcalf-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

It's fantasy football season in the NFL and we understand the thrill of creating your team to compete in the fantasy league. The regular season of gridiron football will kick off on 8 September as the Los Angeles Rams play against the Buffalo Bills. As there is hardly any time left for the season to begin, it is time to draft the best players out of the NFL and create your fantasy teams.

One player with high hopes of performing well in the league is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. If you are planning to draft Metcalf, then we have some interesting suggestions for you. Let's look at the fantasy football teams' names inspired by D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalffinated

DK’s Country

Metcalfterburners

It’s My DK in a Box!

DK Pic

The Golden Metcalves

How I Metcalf Your Mother

Dead Kennedys Metcalf

DK Whopper

Kato DeKaylin

The Golden Metcalves

Kill the Fatted Metcalf

How I Metcalf Your Mother

DK Country

DK Whopper

Dead Kennedys Metcalf

Metcaftans

Hey, I Just Metcalfed You and This is Crazy

Metcaffinated

Met Life

Metcalfterburners

I have a larger-than-average DK

Dk goes bananas

It's my DK in a box

Introducing the all-new DK Whopper.

I have a larger-than-average DK

Radioactive DK

Here are some interesting Seattle Seahawks fantasy football names-

Heart-shaped Lockett

Hot Lockett

The Adams Family

Jamal About That Bass

You Fant Touch This

Penny For Your Thoughts (for RB Rashaad Penny)

The Penny is Mightier

Runnin' Rashaad Over You

A Christmas Carroll

Baldwin on a Budget

I’m Bringing Hassel Back

Hawk Blockers

12th Men

Where to draft D.K. Metcalf in fantasy football leagues?

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

D.K. Metcalf is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He had a solid 2020 season where he had 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. The following year there were high expectations for the Seahawks WR, but quarterback Russell Wilson injured his finger mid-season. This affected Metcalf's performance in the league.

NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy



1. DK Metcalf

2. Jaylen Waddle

3. Brandin Cooks

4. Jerry Jeudy

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

6. Courtland Sutton

7. Gabriel Davis

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster

9. Michael Thomas

10. Rashod Bateman



How would you rank them? Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio



I like this tier a lot, but it is so hard to rank imo There's a tier of WRs (for me at least) that includes DK Metcalf, Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, JuJu, Bateman, Gabriel Davis, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Broncos WRsI like this tier a lot, but it is so hard to rank imo There's a tier of WRs (for me at least) that includes DK Metcalf, Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, JuJu, Bateman, Gabriel Davis, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Broncos WRsI like this tier a lot, but it is so hard to rank imo This WR tier ranked by NFL Fantasy ADP (where they're going in drafts):1. DK Metcalf2. Jaylen Waddle3. Brandin Cooks4. Jerry Jeudy5. Amon-Ra St. Brown6. Courtland Sutton7. Gabriel Davis8. JuJu Smith-Schuster9. Michael Thomas10. Rashod BatemanHow would you rank them? twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio… This WR tier ranked by NFL Fantasy ADP (where they're going in drafts):1. DK Metcalf2. Jaylen Waddle3. Brandin Cooks4. Jerry Jeudy5. Amon-Ra St. Brown6. Courtland Sutton7. Gabriel Davis8. JuJu Smith-Schuster9. Michael Thomas10. Rashod BatemanHow would you rank them? twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio…

Wilson is with the Denver Broncos this season, and the Seahawks have announced their starting quarterback will be Geno Smith. Metcalf has to play with an entirely different team which might not sound as exciting right now to the fantasy football managers.

Metcalf may be a good WR2 option, but with his price tag, it is best to look for other options for wide receiver positions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell