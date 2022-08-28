40 Best D.K. Metcalf-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

It's fantasy football season in the NFL and we understand the thrill of creating your team to compete in the fantasy league. The regular season of gridiron football will kick off on 8 September as the Los Angeles Rams play against the Buffalo Bills. As there is hardly any time left for the season to begin, it is time to draft the best players out of the NFL and create your fantasy teams.
One player with high hopes of performing well in the league is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. If you are planning to draft Metcalf, then we have some interesting suggestions for you. Let's look at the fantasy football teams' names inspired by D.K. Metcalf.
- Metcalffinated
- DK’s Country
- Metcalfterburners
- It’s My DK in a Box!
- DK Pic
- The Golden Metcalves
- How I Metcalf Your Mother
- Dead Kennedys Metcalf
- DK Whopper
- Kato DeKaylin
- Kill the Fatted Metcalf
- DK Country
- Metcaftans
- Hey, I Just Metcalfed You and This is Crazy
- Metcaffinated
- Met Life
- I have a larger-than-average DK
- Dk goes bananas
- Radioactive DK
Here are some interesting Seattle Seahawks fantasy football names-
- Heart-shaped Lockett
- Hot Lockett
- The Adams Family
- Jamal About That Bass
- You Fant Touch This
- Penny For Your Thoughts (for RB Rashaad Penny)
- The Penny is Mightier
- Runnin' Rashaad Over You
- A Christmas Carroll
- Baldwin on a Budget
- I’m Bringing Hassel Back
- Hawk Blockers
- 12th Men
Where to draft D.K. Metcalf in fantasy football leagues?
D.K. Metcalf is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He had a solid 2020 season where he had 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. The following year there were high expectations for the Seahawks WR, but quarterback Russell Wilson injured his finger mid-season. This affected Metcalf's performance in the league.
Wilson is with the Denver Broncos this season, and the Seahawks have announced their starting quarterback will be Geno Smith. Metcalf has to play with an entirely different team which might not sound as exciting right now to the fantasy football managers.
Metcalf may be a good WR2 option, but with his price tag, it is best to look for other options for wide receiver positions.