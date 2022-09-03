40 best Jonathan Taylor Inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2022

The countdown has begun for the 2022 NFL season. Fantasy football team owners are delighted as they get to draft their teams and compete against their friends and family.
In a fantasy league, it is crucial to have an in-depth knowledge of the game, which helps in drafting the best players from the league. All NFL teams have released their 53-man roster list that will make your drafting process easier.
Running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is one NFL player who appears promising this year. We can provide you with some of the most fantastic names that fit your team if you have Taylor in your roster.
It is always preferable to come up with a unique name rather than using one of the standard names provided by hosting websites. Having a name that is related to your star player is a great option.
So, here are the list of Jonathan Taylor-inspired fantasy football names -
- John Colt-Train
- Swift Taylor
- Taylor Moon
- Wisconathin Badglors
- Taylor Trash
- Jonathan Taylor Thomas
- Taylor Made
- The Brave Little Taylor
- Jon “The Tool Man” Taylor
- Swifties
- Taylored Suits
- Jonny Cash Money
- Lords and Taylor
- Bespoke Taylor
- Long Gone John
- Very Jonathinteresting
- Jonathan Legend
- 28 Plays Later
- 28 Days Taylor
- Tractor Taylor
- Taylor Park
- Tay Slay
- T-Swizz
- Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy
- Jonathan Mints
- Don John
- Taylor I am done
- Head and Taylor
- Jonathan's Army
- Taylor Colts
Where to draft Jonathan Taylor in fantasy football 2022?
Jonathan Taylor has been a key player this NFL season and with his ADP of 1.64, he is leading the ranks of running backs. Last season, Taylor put in an impressive performance and was the leader with 332 rushing attempts, 1,811 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns.
His stats from last season make him the best running back to be drafted in the 2022 Fantasy Football League.
The other three running backs behind Taylor are Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.
Taylor is still very young and is in great form. In the last season, he started all 17 games and is expected to deliver the same results this season too. It is best to draft him as soon as possible.