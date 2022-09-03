40 best Jonathan Taylor Inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2022

The countdown has begun for the 2022 NFL season. Fantasy football team owners are delighted as they get to draft their teams and compete against their friends and family.

In a fantasy league, it is crucial to have an in-depth knowledge of the game, which helps in drafting the best players from the league. All NFL teams have released their 53-man roster list that will make your drafting process easier.

Running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is one NFL player who appears promising this year. We can provide you with some of the most fantastic names that fit your team if you have Taylor in your roster.

It is always preferable to come up with a unique name rather than using one of the standard names provided by hosting websites. Having a name that is related to your star player is a great option.

So, here are the list of Jonathan Taylor-inspired fantasy football names -

John Colt-Train

Swift Taylor

Taylor Moon

Wisconathin Badglors

Taylor Trash

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Taylor Made

The Brave Little Taylor

Jon “The Tool Man” Taylor

Swifties

Taylored Suits

Jonny Cash Money

Lords and Taylor

Bespoke Taylor

Long Gone John

Very Jonathinteresting

Jonathan Legend

28 Plays Later

28 Days Taylor

Tractor Taylor

Taylor Park

Tay Slay

T-Swizz

Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy

Jonathan Mints

Don John

Taylor I am done

Head and Taylor

Jonathan's Army

Taylor Colts

Where to draft Jonathan Taylor in fantasy football 2022?

Jonathan Taylor has been a key player this NFL season and with his ADP of 1.64, he is leading the ranks of running backs. Last season, Taylor put in an impressive performance and was the leader with 332 rushing attempts, 1,811 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns.

His stats from last season make him the best running back to be drafted in the 2022 Fantasy Football League.

PFF @PFF Jonathan Taylor had 41 more rushing first downs/touchdowns than any other player last season 🤯 Jonathan Taylor had 41 more rushing first downs/touchdowns than any other player last season 🤯 https://t.co/ULV1N31jWf

The other three running backs behind Taylor are Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor is still very young and is in great form. In the last season, he started all 17 games and is expected to deliver the same results this season too. It is best to draft him as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat