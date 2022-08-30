40 Best Lamar Jackson-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among the favorites to be drafted in fantasy football leagues this year. All the NFL teams have finished their 2022 preseason games and it is time for the competition to get real. The regular season will kick off on September 8 as the Los Angeles Rams play against the Buffalo Bills at their home stadium.
Time is running out for fantasy football managers to draft their winning team. If you are planning to get your hands on the Ravens quarterback this year, then we are here to help. We will present you with a list of fantasy football team names inspired by the player that is witty and creative, and will make your team stand out from the rest.
Here are some Lamar Jackson-inspired fantasy football team names
- Action Jackson
- LaMar the Merrier
- Lamar Sharif.
- Lights, Camera, Jackson
- The Jackson 11
- Jackson County
- Lamarge Simpson
- Lamark it 8, Dude
- That’s So Raven.
- Stark Raven Fast.
- Dude, Where’s Lamar?
- Behind the 8-Ball.
- Catch the Raven Nevermore.
- Jax Capital.
- The Smiley Face Killer
- Jacksons Speak Louder than Words
- Anti-Vackson
- Jackson GOT7
- LJ Today
- Lamar, you know.
- Jacks the Game.
- Lamar’s a Star!
- View from LaMar.
- Lamar Morghulis
- The Need for Speed
- Lamar Jackson Enterprises
- Lamar Jackson 5
- Lamarvelous
- Lamarvel Universe
- Jacks-on, Jacks Off
- Lamarmed Forces
- United States Lamarmy
- Lamar Samuel Jackson
- LaMar, Mr. Jackson, if you’re Nasty
- Smiley Face!
- LaMar, you kidding me?
- Freaky L.
- New Jacks City.
- The Era of 8
- Eight is Enough
Where should you draft Lamar Jackson in fantasy football?
Lamar Jackson had a good run last year, but he did, however, miss five games. Jackson, being a quarterback, has an exceptional rushing ability, making him stand out from the rest. He surely has strong legs but is also accurate with his throws.
Additionally, we can say that he is more dependent on his legs than his arm. This means he has a higher chance of getting injured than any other quarterback in the league.
Jackson's fantasy value ranks him as the fourth-highest among quarterbacks. He's ranked behind Buffalo Bills shot-caller Josh Allen, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow follow behind.
If you are drafting Jackson as your QB1, then look for a good QB2 option. You can also skip the mobile player and draft another quarterback ahead of him or immediately behind him.