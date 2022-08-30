40 Best Lamar Jackson-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among the favorites to be drafted in fantasy football leagues this year. All the NFL teams have finished their 2022 preseason games and it is time for the competition to get real. The regular season will kick off on September 8 as the Los Angeles Rams play against the Buffalo Bills at their home stadium.

Time is running out for fantasy football managers to draft their winning team. If you are planning to get your hands on the Ravens quarterback this year, then we are here to help. We will present you with a list of fantasy football team names inspired by the player that is witty and creative, and will make your team stand out from the rest.

Here are some Lamar Jackson-inspired fantasy football team names

Action Jackson

LaMar the Merrier

Lamar Sharif.

Lights, Camera, Jackson

The Jackson 11

Jackson County

Lamarge Simpson

Lamark it 8, Dude

That’s So Raven.

Stark Raven Fast.

Dude, Where’s Lamar?

Behind the 8-Ball.

Catch the Raven Nevermore.

Jax Capital.

The Smiley Face Killer

Jacksons Speak Louder than Words

Anti-Vackson

Jackson GOT7

LJ Today

Lamar, you know.

Jacks the Game.

Lamar’s a Star!

View from LaMar.

Lamar Morghulis

The Need for Speed

Lamar Jackson Enterprises

Lamar Jackson 5

Lamarvelous

Lamarvel Universe

Jacks-on, Jacks Off

Lamarmed Forces

United States Lamarmy

Lamar Samuel Jackson

LaMar, Mr. Jackson, if you’re Nasty

Smiley Face!

LaMar, you kidding me?

Freaky L.

New Jacks City.

The Era of 8

Eight is Enough

Where should you draft Lamar Jackson in fantasy football?

Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson had a good run last year, but he did, however, miss five games. Jackson, being a quarterback, has an exceptional rushing ability, making him stand out from the rest. He surely has strong legs but is also accurate with his throws.

Additionally, we can say that he is more dependent on his legs than his arm. This means he has a higher chance of getting injured than any other quarterback in the league.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Lamar Jackson is bulking up for a monster season Lamar Jackson is bulking up for a monster season 💪 https://t.co/s6JD3NMcrQ

Jackson's fantasy value ranks him as the fourth-highest among quarterbacks. He's ranked behind Buffalo Bills shot-caller Josh Allen, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow follow behind.

If you are drafting Jackson as your QB1, then look for a good QB2 option. You can also skip the mobile player and draft another quarterback ahead of him or immediately behind him.

