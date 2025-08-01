40+ Messed-up Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

The 2025 NFL regular season is just over a month away as the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will kick off the new season when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.
Ahead of the new season, there is excitement among fantasy football players to compete against their friends in several leagues. However, before creating your team for the season, fantasy players must come up with team names.
Many believe that creating a unique and catchy fantasy team name is as important as building your team. While there is a wide range of team names that you can choose from, we've listed some of the messed-up team names that you can use for the 2025 NFL season.
Messed up fantasy football team names to use in 2025
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at some messed-up fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- How I Metcalf Your Mother
- Oh Saquon You See
- Hurts So Good
- Caleb Me Maybe
- This Gurley's On Fire
- The Hunter Games
- One Tyreek Hill
- Baby Chark
- DAKstreet Boys
- High Wattage
- Tua Legit to Quit
- Kalen Me Smalls
- Bend it Like Beckham Jr.
- Chasing Waterfalls
- Waddle Vision
- Fields of Dreams
- Game of Jones
- Najee By Nature
- Kelce, Do You Love Me?
- Too Kittle, Too Late
- That's Amari
- Obi-Wan Jakobi
- Attempted Carson
- Beg, Burrow and Steal
- Want You Be Malik Nabers?
- Little Drummer Boyd
- The Adams Family
- Cam I Get A Witness
- Make America Gronk Again
- Allen the Family
- Ridley's Believe It Or Not
- Bustin' Jefferson
- Elite Mother Tuckers
- Kirk Off To Your Cousins
- Austin Pooper
- Carson Of A Gun
- Kamara Sutra
- Life's A Mitch
- Sacks In The City
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Buffalow Bills
- Kill Bills
- LA Mafia
- WhoDey and the Blowfish
- Two Girls One Kupp
- Zay My Name
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.