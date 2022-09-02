40 Best Najee Harris-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

It's Fantasy Football Season! It’s time to draft the best team you can and earn big points while defeating your friends. We are in September and the first game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the season soon. The matchup will take place on September 8 at the SoFi Stadium. With the games almost here, all 32 teams have confirmed their 53-man rosters.

Now you have a better idea of which players you want to draft for your fantasy football team. While the players are obviously important, your team name needs to be on-point.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a decent rookie season in the 2021 campaign. He won the hearts of many with his humility, his positivity, and his ability to break tackles. As a result, he's high up on a lot of people's draft boards.

If you have landed him (or are determined to) and want to base your team name around him, you're in the right place.

Here are 40 Najee Harris-inspired fantasy football teams-

Baby Huey

Najee-nie in a Bwaddle

Najee and the Beast

American Najee Warrior

Najee by Nature

Najeenius of Football

Najee Whiz

Najeep Wranglers

Ya or Najee?

Na-na-na-jee Unit

Feliz Najeedad

meNajeeTua

Najee Harris is the best

Najee Germany

Najeesus

Pitts stink? Na jee.

Na jee droids

Kamara-la Harris

Najee see me Najee don’t

Ma-najee-twa

Cmac Na’Jeez

The Naj Mahal

Najeen

Makin Love out of najee at all

Sexual Harrisment

Harris Bueller's Football Team

R u ok? najee im good

Did Najee that coming

Harris Hawks

Bomber Harris

Harris at the Disco

Najeesaurous

Najee and the Tramp

Sleeping Najee

Once upon a time in Harriswood

Najee je t'aime

Najee Harris and the O-line of secrets

Where should you draft Najee Harris in fantasy football 2022?

Najee Harris is the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you look at his ADP, which is 9.88, he is ranked fifth in the running back position. It will be a good option to have him in your draft, as the Steelers will depend a lot on him. In his rookie season last year, he started in all 17 games and had 381 touches for 1,667 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Moody @EricNMoody My top 10 Favorite Running Backs to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts in 2022:



-Najee Harris

-Dalvin Cook

-Joe Mixon

-D'Andre Swift

-AJ Dillon

-Chase Edmonds

-Rhamondre Stevenson

-Nyheim Hines

-Rashaad Penny

-Melvin Gordon



Looking at last year's stats, he has all the qualities needed for a RB1 in fantasy football. Harris stands behind Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings. The question is which running backs are more likely to get injuries. Ekeler, Henry, and Cook have all missed some time due to injuries last season, however Harris was beginning to get banged up late in the campaign too.

Another issue is the Pittsburgh offensive line. They struggled last year and looked poor in the preseason as well. If you have the first overall pick, go with Jonathan Taylor. If you can get Henry, Cook or Ekeler then you probably should. But if they're taken, Harris is about as good a running back as you can draft in fantasy football. If he stays healthy, he will see a lot of action. He is a mid-to-late first-round fantasy football pick.

Edited by John Maxwell